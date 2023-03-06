10 Girl Groups Who Have Made Their Mark on the Music Industry

01 of 10 The Supremes Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images The Supremes are one of the most iconic Motown acts of all time. Most famously made up of Diana Ross, Mary Wilson and Florence Ballard, the group had 12 No. 1 hits including "Where Did Our Love Go," "Baby Love," "Come See About Me," and "Stop! In the Name of Love," "You Keep Me Hangin' On." Ross was just 15 years old when she first joined Ballard, Wilson and Betty McGlown (who was later replaced by Barbara Martin) in a group called The Primettes. After auditioning for Smokey Robinson, who brought them to Motown Records, they were introduced to Berry Gordy and signed a record deal in 1961; shortly after, Martin left and the group changed its name to the Supremes. Their 1964 album Where Did Our Love Go was a smash, with three of their number one singles; the hits would keep coming for the next three years, at which point Ballard was replaced by Cindy Birdsong and the group underwent another name change, to Diana Ross and the Supremes. In 1970, Ross left to pursue a solo career and was replaced by Jean Terrell. The group continued to release music with a rotating cast of singers until 1976. Of the original Supremes, only Diana Ross is still alive and performing. Wilson died in 2021 at the age of 76 and Ballard died in 1976 at the age of 32. Earlier this year, Wilson's daughter Turkessa Babich and Ballard's daughter Lisa Chapman, accepted The Supremes' lifetime achievement award at the Recording Academy's 2023 special merit ceremony on behalf of their mothers.

03 of 10 The Pointer Sisters Ebet Roberts/Redferns The Pointer Sisters also kept it in the family: The iconic trio was made up of real-life sisters Anita, Bonnie and June Pointer. The group came together in 1969 to form the legendary group responsible for songs like "I'm So Excited," "Jump," "Slow Hand," "Fire," "He's So Shy" and "Neutron Dance." The group rose to fame in 1973, continuing to top the charts throughout the 70s and 80s. After releasing their country single "Fairytale" — which was written by Anita and Bonnie and brought the group much success — they became the first Black female group to perform at the Grand Ole Opry in 1974. The song's impact wouldn't stop there. It later won the group its first Grammy Award for best country performance by a duo or group in 1975 and to date, The Pointer Sisters are the only Black women who have won a Grammy in a country music category. In total, the group won three Grammy Awards. Anita died in January 2023 and was preceded in death by her sisters: June Pointer died in 2006 and Bonnie Pointer died in 2020.

06 of 10 TLC Ron Galella/Getty Images TLC made waves in the 1990s as a trio made up of Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins, Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas and Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes. Their hits include "Waterfalls", "No Scrubs", "Creep" and "Unpretty." "Waterfalls" spent seven weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart; belying its upbeat, catchy melody, the song actually hit on rather serious topics including the AIDS crisis and the illegal drug trade in the U.S. According to the Recording Industry Association of America, TLC is the second biggest-selling female group, behind The Chicks, with 23 million certified units. Tragically, Left Eye was killed in a car accident in 2002 at the age of 30 while doing charity work in Honduras. T-Boz and Chilli have carried on the group's legacy and continued to perform as a duo. At '90s Con in March 2022, the pair revealed that they had plans of heading to Broadway. Chilli also reminisced on what made their group so special: "The chemistry between the three of us when Lisa was here is just something that is either there or it's not. I can't sing her part, [T-Boz] can't sing my parts, we can't do Lisa's raps. Everybody has respect for the other and what they do; we just come together through all of it, and this is deeper than a marriage. We're sisters, this is my sister, and we're always going to be together."

08 of 10 Little Mix Little Mix. John Phillips/Getty Like One Direction before them, Little Mix got their start on The X-Factor U.K. when the judges placed Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jesy Nelson and Jade Thirlwall together in 2011. From there, they took off. They were the first group to be chosen by the public to win the show, Wonderland notes. They had a number of hits including "Wings," "Woman Like Me," "Black Magic," "Confetti," "Secret Love Song" and "Touch." Their debut album, DNA, broke a record previously held by none other than the Spice Girls when it entered the US charts at No. 4, Wonderland said. "It's so refreshing to see females owning it right now," Pinnock told the magazine back in 2015. "Girl power is what we're about. It's what we stand for as a group. We want to do everything we can to make women feel better about themselves." In December 2020, Nelson announced she'd be stepping away from the group and in 2021, the remaining trio — who continued to tour and released their hits album Between Us, which featured several previously unreleased tracks — said they'd be taking a hiatus from music.