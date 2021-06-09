Girl Group SZNS Heal From Some 'Brutal Breakups' with Candid Music Video for 'Build a Boy'

"You’ve never seen a girl group like us before!" says Winter, who forms SZNS with Summer, Autumn and Spring

SZNS is your girl group for every season!

On Wednesday, the girl group - fittingly formed my Spring, Summer, Autumn and Winter - released the music video for their powerful track "Build a Boy" exclusively with PEOPLE as they introduce themselves.

"We wrote this song right after a few of us had been through some brutal breakups. I was feeling so angry and heartbroken and bitter towards the world and this session felt like venting to my best friends," Summer, 23, tells PEOPLE of the song. "It's easy to get swallowed by the emotions of being absolutely heartbroken and lost and like you'll never be happy again. That's exactly how I felt when we were writing this song. The only way I got through it was with time and self-love and that's really all you can do."

"To me, it's a little more bitter, it's got this painful edge in that we're singing to this person," adds Autumn, 23. "If I could build a boy, he'd be all these things, but at the end of the day, we still do love these toxic people that are bad for us! And since we can't 'build a boy' we still have these feelings for the disjointed aspects that we love and hate about a person."

The accompanying music video follows each of the group's members in the nude as they sing the melancholy ballad. "If I could build a boy, he'd be nothing like you," they sing. "If I could build a boy, he'd love me more than you."

The music video brought the girls out of their comfort zone.

"This is the first time we've shed our glossy bad bleep exterior and admitted that not everything is dancey, pop, party, fun all the time," said Autumn. "That's been intense for me, being vulnerable and stripping away all the distractions. No sequins, no sexy heels, glam, storyline."

"Being that vulnerable was such a scary thing for me," says Spring, 20. "I have never spoken on the mental manipulation and abuse that happened to me before. I was made to believe that my thoughts and opinions weren't worthy of being said. So to open up about it to the whole world was so nerve-racking."

Along with "Build a Boy," the fourpiece has released tracks such as "Tequila w Lime," "Behave" and "Faster."

"SZNS is a collaboration of 4 creative women that come together to form a powerhouse," says Winter, 24. "We each have our own voice and story but collectively spread the same message: to be yourself, step into your power, and thrive in your confidence. You've never seen a girl group like us before!

"We're willing to be extremely honest with our writing and performances. We all have such different strengths and we really do bring out the best in each other as artists and hopefully, that's fun for people to see," adds Summer. "We have a lot to say and we're not afraid to say it in our music."

The group considers BLACKPINK, Spice Girls, Little Mix, Pussycat Dolls and Danity Kane as some of their favroite girl groups.

"I want people to know that we're a girl group for everybody out there no matter who you are, who you love, what you love, whatever," says Summer. "We love you and hope you can vibe with us."