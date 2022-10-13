'Pony' Singer Ginuwine 'Okay' After Passing Out During 'Magic with the Stars' Water Tank Stunt

Ginuwine reportedly passed out while filming Criss Angel's Magic with the Stars, an upcoming reality competition series set to air later this month on The CW

Published on October 13, 2022 01:16 PM
In this image released on June 5, 2021, Ginuwine is seen during Black Music Honors 2021 at City Winery Nashville on May 5, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. The 2021 Black Music Honors airs in national syndication from June 5 through July 4 and on Bounce TV on Saturday, June 19.
Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty

Ginuwine is back in good health, his rep tells PEOPLE, after passing out earlier this week while taking part in a stunt for magician Criss Angel's upcoming Magic with the Stars CW series in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The "Pony" singer, 51 — who was born Elgin Baylor Lumpkin — "is okay" and has "made a full recovery" since his headline-making incident, which occurred when he was pulled from a glass cube of water where he was attempting to hold his breath.

"He was conquering a fear," a rep for the star says. "Fortunately everything is okay as he was working with Criss Angel, who's the best in the business."

Video of the stunt was obtained by The Daily Mail. In it, Ginuwine can be seen being pulled from the underwater container after hitting the sides of the glass in panic.

"It all happened so fast, it was like he got tapped out in a fight," a source told the outlet of the ordeal. "In the show he was trying to overcome his fear of being underwater as he couldn't hold his breath for longer than 15 seconds before trying the stunt out."

The insider added that Ginuwine "failed [the stunt] in rehearsals," but went ahead with it on the series, "and everyone was in tears."

He appeared to be okay at first, according to the video, but was later seen being carried away onstage while seemingly unconscious. He was treated by paramedics on the set, The Daily Mail reported.

Representatives for Angel and The CW did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Ginuwine performs at 105.9 KISS-FM Block Party at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre on July 03, 2022 in Sterling Heights, Michigan.
Scott Legato/Getty

Criss Angel's Magic with the Stars is an upcoming reality competition series set to air later this month on The CW.

Taking place at the Criss Angel Theater at the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, two celebrities appear in each episode and "train with Criss and learn his award-winning, revolutionary magic to compete and create a mind-blowing series of magic performances," according to an official press release for the series.

Criss Angel’s Magic with the Stars
Denise Truscello/The CW

Alongside Ginuwine, other stars appearing on the show include Cynthia Bailey, Brec Bassinger, Michael Ian Black, Corbin Bleu, Miles Brown, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Randy Couture, Vernon Davis, Flavor Flav, Debbie Gibson, Lolo Jones, Frank Mir and Frankie Muniz.

Omarion, Donny Osmond, Jeff Timmons, Matt Walsh, Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski are also slated to appear, while magician Lance Burton and comedian Loni Love will serve as judges alongside Angel, 54. Eddie Griffin will also appear as host.

Criss Angel's Magic with the Stars premieres Oct. 22 on The CW.

