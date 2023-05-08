Ginuwine Falls Off Stage at Lovers & Friends Festival and Laughs While Telling Fans He's 'Fine'

When Ginuwine said he was "looking for a partner, someone who knows how to ride without even falling off," perhaps he should've taken those directions himself first.

During his performance at the Lovers & Friends Festival in Las Vegas over the weekend, the "Pony" singer took a harsh fall off the stage, nearly taking down the ASL interpreter on his way down.

The mishap occurred while Ginuwine, 52, was performing his hit "In Those Jeans, and a video captured by an audience member shows him jumping from one stage level to another before falling in between them.

After the performance, he popped up on Instagram to joke about the incident with a lighthearted tone across multiple posts. "I'm fine everyone I gotta say that was a drop lol," he wrote alongside a throwback photo of himself. "but I popped back up like the rest have, show must go on but Superman is good thank y'all"

Ginuwine then shared a video from a car with his team while traveling to his next show in Atlanta and spoke further about the fall. "Shoutout to everybody at Lovers & Friends. That was a crazy, crazy show. We had so much fun — aside from my little spill," he said with a laugh. "Man down! But man got up."

He also posted a photo of the crowd from the Las Vegas festival, expressing appreciation for his career longevity, writing, "So many would kill to be in front of this crowd, I have stood the test of time and earned it the hard way, thank y'all so much we UP!!!! And this is U.S.A.!!!!"

"We love support our own …🍷who said we can't love each other ?!!!!! Wow amazing," continued the R&B star.

Other performers at this year's Lovers & Friends Festival included Missy Elliott, Mariah Carey, Pitbull, Usher, Christina Aguilera, Nelly, 50 Cent, JoJo, Eve, Lil' Kim and Da Brat, among others.

Last year, Ginuwine passed out while taking part in a stunt for magician Criss Angel's Magic with the Stars CW series in Las Vegas, Nevada.

After the incident, his reps told PEOPLE he was "OK" and "made a full recovery" following his headline-making incident, which occurred when he was pulled from a glass cube of water where he was attempting to hold his breath.

"He was conquering a fear," a rep for the star says. "Fortunately everything is OK as he was working with Criss Angel, who's the best in the business."

At the time, video of the stunt was obtained by Daily Mail that showed the singer being pulled from the underwater container after hitting the sides of the glass in panic.

He appeared to be fine at first, according to the video, but was later seen being carried away onstage while seemingly unconscious. He was treated by paramedics on the set, DM reported.