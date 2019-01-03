Have Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid Split (Again!) Months After Rekindling Romance?

Just months after revealing their rekindled romance on social media following a brief split in March, Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid may have called it quits for the second time. Multiple outlets report that the two recently ended things again.

The high-profile couple first started dating in November 2015, but stirred up the first inklings of their split when Malik, 25, didn’t sit in the audience of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in November to cheer on Hadid, 23, as he has done in previous years. The pair have not appeared on each other’s social media feeds over the past few months, and most recently appeared to spend the holidays apart. Malik is also no longer following Hadid on Instagram.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On Dec. 12, the model was noticeably absent from the party that Malik hosted for his new album, Icarus Falls. On the same day, Hadid instead posted photos to Instagram of herself cuddling up to a horse with the caption, “Preferred house guest,” and made no mention of Malik’s music. Malik also appeared to be a no-show at mutual pal Taylor Swift‘s New Year’s Eve party, where Hadid dressed as Mary Poppins.

The last photo of the former One Direction member that appeared on Hadid’s Instagram was from Oct. 21, and while it might seem that the fact Malik doesn’t follow Hadid on the platform at all was a sign, Hadid has addressed that in the past.

In July, Hadid responded to an Instagram account who pointed out that Malik doesn’t follow her by saying, “for someone who is virtually inactive on the app, I don’t need his follow — my eyes are tattooed to his chest.”

For the 2019 Pirelli Calendar, which was released in December, Hadid posed with designer Alexander Wang and played the part of a woman who just broke up with her companion — though the calendar’s photographer, Albert Watson, said she was “acting.”

Most recently, Malik spoke out about his relationship with Hadid for the December issue of British Vogue.

“Everything is great,” he said. “She’s super-organized and I’m really not. It helps that she can get things together for me a little bit. I lean on her a lot.”

RELATED: Everything Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid Have Ever Said About Each Other

In the cover story for GQ’s July issue, which was released in June, Malik said that he and Hadid don’t feel a need to put a “label” on their relationship.

“We’re adults,” he said. “We don’t need to put a label on it, make it something for people’s expectations.”

Explaining how he had a “very negative outlook on things” following the release of his debut solo album, Mind of Mine, Malik said that Hadid “helped me to look at things from a positive angle.”

RELATED VIDEO: Gigi Hadid Confirms Her Eyes Are Tattooed on Zayn Malik as She Claps Back at Relationship Haters

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid

When Malik and Hadid broke up for the first time in March, they each shared separate statements to their social media accounts.

“Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and friend,” Malik wrote in his statement. “She has such an incredible soul. I’m grateful to all of our fans for respecting this difficult decision and our privacy at this time; we wish this news could have come from us first. We love you all. xZ”

Added Hadid, “Breakup statements often seem impersonal because there is really no way to put into words what two people experience over a few years … not only in the relationship, but in life in general. I’m forever grateful for the love, time, and life lessons that Z and I shared. I want nothing but the best for him and will continue to support him as a friend that I have immense respect and love for. As for the future, whatever’s meant to be will be. xG”