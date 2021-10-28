Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Break Up After Singer's Alleged Argument with Her Mom Yolanda: Sources

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are going their separate ways.

Multiple sources confirm exclusively to PEOPLE the supermodel, 26, and the singer, 28, have broken up.

"They are not together right now. They are both good parents though," says a Hadid family friend. "They co-parent. Yolanda is of course very protective of Gigi. She wants the best for her daughter and grandchild."

"Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time," Gigi's rep tells PEOPLE in a statement. Reps for Yolanda and Malik have not responded to multiple requests for comment.

Earlier on Thursday, Malik released a statement following a TMZ report that Gigi's mother Yolanda was considering filing a police report against Malik for striking her, according to unnamed sources. Malik told the outlet he "adamantly" denied Yolanda's "false allegations" that he struck her.

In a statement shared on Twitter, Malik said he wanted to create "a place where private family matters aren't thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart," adding that the incident "was and still should be a private matter."

Multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE Malik was referencing Yolanda in his social media statement.

The exes share baby Khai, who's now 13 months old. In September, the couple threw her a birthday bash — and several family members honored her with emotional tributes.

The couple first sparked romance rumors in November 2015 when they stepped out together at an American Music Awards afterparty.

After dodging questions about their romance for several months, Hadid then starred in Malik's PDA-filled music video for his 2016 single "PillowTalk."

One month later, on The Zach Sang Show, Malik was asked about featuring his girlfriend in the music video. "I like what you've done there," the singer said in reference to the interviewer's sly line of questioning before confirming it was "pretty cool."

They also highlighted their romance for Vogue in a May 2016 issue, starring in a PDA-packed feature which referred to Malik as Hadid's "real-life boyfriend."

After another Vogue cover shoot together, traveling and birthday wishes, the couple broke up after nearly two years together in March 2018 and shared individual statements confirming the news.

"Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and friend," Malik wrote in his statement at the time. "She has such an incredible soul. I'm grateful to all of our fans for respecting this difficult decision and our privacy at this time; we wish this news could have come from us first. We love you all. xZ"

Added Hadid, "Breakup statements often seem impersonal because there is really no way to put into words what two people experience over a few years … not only in the relationship, but in life in general. I'm forever grateful for the love, time, and life lessons that Z and I shared. I want nothing but the best for him and will continue to support him as a friend that I have immense respect and love for. As for the future, whatever's meant to be will be. xG"

However, the breakup didn't last as they were spotted making out on the streets of New York City shortly after, sparking reconciliation rumors. The pair also added fuel to the fire when Hadid shared a photograph of the pair cuddling up together on her Instagram Story.

Then, reports in August 2019 suggested that Hadid was dating Tyler Cameron from the Bachelorette — and a source told PEOPLE at the time that "their dates are definitely real and he's having a good time." Hadid and Cameron split months later in October.

After their time apart, Hadid and Malik were spotted walking arm-in-arm in New York City in January 2020. They confirmed the relationship was back on on Valentines day.

"HEY VALENTINE," Hadid captioned a solo shot of Malik taken on a disposable camera, which she posted to her second Instagram account, Gi'sposables. "Z on the farm ♡ Dec 2019."

In April 2020, the couple confirmed Hadid's pregnancy, which they had kept private during pandemic lockdowns.

On Sept. 23, 2020, new dad Zayn announced the arrival of their first child together. The singer wrote on Twitter, "Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful."