Pregnant Gigi Hadid Wishes 'Sister' Dua Lipa a Happy 25th Birthday: 'You're a Special One'

Dua Lipa has been dating Gigi Hadid's younger brother, Anwar, since summer 2019

The Hadid siblings are celebrating Dua Lipa on her birthday.

On Saturday, Anwar Hadid — who recently celebrated his one-year anniversary with girlfriend Lipa — and his older sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid paid tribute to the "Physical" singer for her 25th birthday.

Gigi — who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik — shared a sweet post on her Instagram Story for the Grammy winner's special day, referring to her as a "sister."

"HAPPY BDAY DEXTER'S MOM @dualipa," the pregnant model, 25, wrote, referencing Lipa and Anwar's adorable new puppy, Dexter.

"You're a special one & deserve the best. love u sister," Gigi added along with a black-and-white picture of the pair.

Meanwhile, Bella, 23, called the singer the "cutest, smartest, most hard working, loving, generous bean of all time" on her Instagram Story. "You are sweet as pie ... a blessing to our fam and the world Love u sister," the model added.

Anwar also posted a heartfelt post for his girlfriend on Instagram.

The 21-year-old shared a series of sweet photos including one of him looking into Lipa's eyes, a mirror selfie of the couple with Dexter, and a picture of the two smiling in the security footage at a convenience store.

"4 my love!!!! Happiest of birthdays!!! LOOKI THAT SMILE!!! Woweeeee!!! LOVE YOU ENDLESSLY LETS HAVE A BLAST," he captioned the post.

The "New Rules" artist has been quarantining with her boyfriend amid the coronavirus pandemic, recently sharing that the two have been experimenting with different hobbies.

"Anwar has been dyeing my hair all kinds of colors — pink, orange, red — it has been a different color every week," she told British Vogue for their August issue

The couple, who have been staying in London, have taken their creativity into the kitchen as well.

"We’ve been playing Xbox, reading and trying to learn new recipes. Yesterday we made lamb maeloubah — Anwar’s dad sent us the recipe," Lipa added.

In June, the pop star's birthday tribute to Anwar also gave fans a peek at her adventurous hairstyles with a photo of Hadid painting her hair bright red.

"Happy Birthday to my loveeee, my light n best goat daddy there is!!! Everything is better with you 🎂🎈 🍯🧸❤️🐐🌸🦹🏼‍♂️ 🎊," the singer wrote in honor of the model's 21st birthday.

Anwar commented back, "❤️💖 Love you my sweeet angel gyalll."