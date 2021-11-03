The supermodel model "will do everything she can to make sure [she and ex Zayn Malik] co-parent in a civil way," a source tells PEOPLE in this week's issue

Gigi Hadid 'Has Made It Clear Her Daughter Needs Her Dad' Zayn Malik After Yolanda Argument: Source

Gigi Hadid is not planning to cut off her ex Zayn Malik after their breakup and his dispute with her mom, Yolanda Hadid.

The supermodel, 26, and the former One Direction singer, 28, split last month following Malik's volatile argument with Yolanda in the Pennsylvania home he and Gigi shared at the time. Since then, they've been keeping their focus on their 13-month-old daughter Khai.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Yolanda is very upset with Zayn, but Gigi has made it clear that her daughter needs her dad," a source close to Gigi tells PEOPLE in this week's issue, on newsstands Friday. "Gigi will do everything she can to make sure they co-parent in a civil way."

Malik was charged with four counts of harassment in the Sept. 29 incident in which he allegedly "grabbed [Yolanda] and shoved her into a dresser," according to court documents, which also revealed Malik allegedly hurled a series of insults at Yolanda, 57, and told her to "stay away from" his and Gigi's daughter.

In addition to two harassment charges involving Yolanda, Malik was charged with harassing Gigi over the phone during the argument as well as a security guard, John McMahon, whom he attempted to "physically engage in a fight," per the documents.

"Yolanda came over uninvited while Gigi was away for work and Zayn was taking care of Khai," says a friend of Malik. "That led to an argument."

The details of the altercation became public on Oct. 28 when TMZ published a report that Malik had "struck" Yolanda. In a statement to the outlet, Malik "adamantly" denied striking her, saying: "I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private."

Having pleaded no contest to the charges, Malik is required to serve 90 days of probation for each of the four counts; he must also complete an anger management class and a domestic violence program and is barred from having contact with Yolanda or McMahon.

Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid, Yolanda Hadid Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid, Yolanda Hadid | Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty; Jim Spellman/FilmMagic; Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

According to a source close to Gigi, the tensions between Yolanda and Zayn have been long-simmering.

"Yolanda is, of course, very protective of Gigi," says the source. "She wants the best for her daughter and grandchild. She has had some issues with Zayn. He has a complicated personality, and she thinks he could treat Gigi better. It's been hard at times for Gigi to live with him."

Since they split last month, Gigi and Zayn — who have dated on and off since they first confirmed their relationship when she appeared in Malik's "Pillowtalk" music video in 2016 — have "continued to fight over Khai," says the Malik source. "It was a super toxic relationship."

Another Malik source denies this, saying the former couple "are not fighting" and instead "are actively and amicably working to find the best way to co-parent now."