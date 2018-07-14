Gigi Hadid 'Couldn't Be More Proud' of Taylor Swift as Model Dances at Pal's Concert

Gigi Hadid, a longtime member of Taylor Swift‘s squad, got loose at the singer’s Reputation Stadium Tour concert on Friday.

The 23-year-old supermodel was spotted dancing up a storm at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia during Swift’s infectious anthem “Don’t Blame Me.”

Video of the get-down was captured by fans, who shared it on Twitter.

Hadid also shared her own video of some dancing at the concert on her Instagram Stories, this time of a little girl shaking it off to Swift’s hit “Shake It Off.”

GIGI SAYS TAKE ME TO CHURCH OH MY GOD pic.twitter.com/uaWsSDvGxr — annie✨ (@sunsets_swift) July 14, 2018

If you don’t dance like Gigi during don’t blame me we can’t be friends pic.twitter.com/usXn6f1ewu — Maranda (@drUnkONTaYtAy) July 14, 2018

She attended the concert with friends Martha Hunt, Ashley Avignone, Kennedy Rayé Black and Este Haim.

“We could not be more proud,” Hadid wrote on Instagram Stories, labeling a backstage photo of the crew.

“If I could find the words, I would explain how happy it makes me to watch you perform @taylorwift,” she wrote on another picture. “I’m so proud to experience this celebration of clarity and strength with you. WHAT A SHOW. You did it again. Love you to the moon.”

Hadid, who is dating Zayn Malik, wasn’t the only one celebrating love at Swift’s concert.

During a meet-and-greet backstage in Swift’s Rep Room, she watched two Swifties get engaged right in front of her eyes.

“They walk into the meet and greet and he says ‘We met 5 years ago at the Red Tour’ and then… #thirdwheel,” the singer, 28, captioned a series of photos that documented the surprise moment.

After pulling off the most epic surprise, the groom-to-be tweeted, “[Taylor] called me a baller and said that she is never surprised. She also said we were incredible and to go get married!!!! IS THIS REAL LIFE?!?!”

Turns out, he had been planning the proposal since June 3 — a total of 41 days!

“We were just two swifties that decided to attend a concert together in 2013,” the groom-to-be revealed on Twitter. “We fell in love with each other and almost five years later, I’m going to ask her to marry me where it all started. She is my BEST FRIEND and the love of my life.”