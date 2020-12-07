Push It! GG Townson and Laila Odom Transform into Salt-N-Pepa in First Look of Upcoming Biopic

Get ready to push it, push it real good.

In a PEOPLE exclusive first look at the upcoming Lifetime biopic Salt-N-Pepa, actresses GG Townson and Laila Odom — who play Cheryl "Salt" James and Sandra "Pepa" Denton in the film, respectively — can be seen wearing one of the hip-hop group's most iconic outfits: the eight-ball jackets from their 1986 "Push It" music video.

One photo of Townson, 29, and Odom, 34, performing onstage shows a close-up at the backs of the famous jackets, which are emblazoned with "Salt-N-Pepa." Another shows the two actresses wearing the jackets onstage with their firsts raised, flanked by the two male backup dancers. In the back, the third member of Salt-N-Pepa, DJ Spinderella (played by Monique Paul), can be seen spinning tunes.

A third photo from the film shows all three members of Salt-N-Pepa onstage wearing matching black bras, biker shorts and their signature knee pads, while a fourth shows Townson and Odom dressed in their '80s glory.

Image zoom GG Townson and Laila Odom in Salt-N-Pepa | Credit: lifetime

Image zoom Salt-N-Pepa | Credit: lifetime

Salt-N-Pepa details James and Denton's transformation from Queensborough Community College students to hip-hop superstars. The film follows the group as they become the first female rap act to go platinum and experience groundbreaking success with multiple awards, including a Grammy, paving the way for female rappers to follow.

Executive produced by James and Denton, both 54, themselves, the film will feature performances of Salt-N-Pepa's greatest hits, including: "Let's Talk About Sex," "What a Man," "Shoop" and "Push It."

Image zoom Salt-N-Pepa biopic | Credit: Lifetime

After Salt-N-Pepa airs at 8 p.m. on Jan. 23, a special interview with James and Denton will follow at 11 p.m. During the interview with Loni Love, the two singers discussed what makes their long-lasting partnership work, how their two very different personalities find the delicate balance to keep going and how their pioneering style continues to influence the music world today.

In addition to the interview, the special promises BTS footage from the film, with a few surprises and special guests along the way.