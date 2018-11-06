Geri Halliwell Horner Says We've Been Pronouncing This Beloved Spice Girls Lyric Wrong for Years

Fans of the Spice Girls were ecstatic at Monday’s news that the group (well, 4/5s at least) are about to hit the road once again in 2019. But then Geri Halliwell Horner (a.k.a. Ginger Spice) transformed their joy into mind-numbing confusion by dropping a spicy truth bomb. Apparently everyone — yes everyone — has been pronouncing a beloved Spice Girls lyric wrong for literally decades.

It all started innocently enough, when Halliwell Horner, 46, posted a video on Instagram announcing their (partial) reformation. “@spicegirls -hai-Si-ja-hold tight #spicegirls #tour2019,” she captioned the clip.

*The cue record scratch sound effect*

The line was obviously taken from the Spice Girls’ 1997 anthemic smash “Spice Up Your Life,” but that spelling blew some minds.

For years, Spice Scholars were divided on whether the ladies were singing either “Hi C Ya” or “I See Ya.” Turns out, both camps were wrong.

After a moment to process, fans had their zig-a-zig-A-HA moment: the Spice Girls were saying “yes” to the “people of the world” in three different languages: Japanese, Spanish, and German.

Reaction on social media was swift. Some recognized the lyrical brilliance.

I was today years old when I found out the lyrics weren’t “ha, see ya, hold tight” I get it now, yes in different languages. Genius. 🤦🏻‍♂️ — David Baines (@davidbaines1) November 5, 2018

While others remained skeptical.

Sorry no I categorically refuse to believe the lyrics are “hai si ja” and not “hi see ya” https://t.co/5zAIZz3LaB — Joe Gunn (@joegunn) November 5, 2018

After months of rumors and speculation, the ’90s Brit Pop legends announced on Monday that they will embark on a stadium tour in 2019. The six-date trek, which is currently slated only for the United Kingdom, will mark the first time the group has reunited since their high-profile turn during the closing of the Olympic Games in London back in 2012.

The big news came in the form of an elaborate video reveal shared to the Spice Girls’ Twitter account, in which the ladies staged a global television takeover.

However, the world-famous quintet will be a foursome this time around. Victoria Beckham (a.k.a. Posh Spice) is unable to participate due to other business commitments, including her fashion line.

“Being in the Spice Girls was a hugely important part of my life and I wish my girls so much love and fun as they go back on tour,” the 44-year-old mogul said in the statement. “I know they will put on an amazing show and the fantastic fans past and present are going to have a wonderful time!”