Listen to the Late George Michael's Never-Heard-Before Song 'This Is How (We Want You to Get High)'

Three years after his death, George Michael will once again have a song in time for the holidays from the singer.

A new song from the late British icon is being featured in the upcoming movie Last Christmas, which is also the title of Michael’s biggest hits.

While the film doesn’t hit theaters until Friday, a lyric video for the never-heard-before track was released on Wednesday.

Titled “This Is How (We Want You to Get High),” the song was co-written by Michael and James Jackman, whom he frequently collaborated with throughout his career, according to HuffPost.

The song, recorded in 2015 at London’s Air Studios, marks the first song from Michael to be released in seven years, the outlet said.

Last Christmas, which stars Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke and Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding, is named for the holiday classic tune of the same name, which Michael sang with his Wham! bandmate Andrew Ridgeley.

Director Paul Feig previously told the BBC that Michael was working on a new album when he died on Christmas Day in 2016, and that “This Is How (We Want You to Get High)” is from that project.

Image zoom George Michael Sean Gallup/Getty Images

“One of our tracks is one of those songs, and it’s just an absolutely amazing song that I’m so excited the world is going to get to hear now,” Feig said. “It’s a very celebratory song, I would dare say. And we were able to play the entire song, which is almost six minutes long, in the film.”

Those six minutes will close out the movie and continue as the credits roll, Feig told the outlet.

While the movie is heavily influenced by Michael’s work, Feig added that it’s “not a musical.”

Image zoom Henry Golding, Emilia Clarke Universal Pictures

“George’s music affects the story,” he told the BBC. “There are a couple of sections where the actors are actually interacting with the music and other sections where George’s music is driving, or underscoring the story. So it’s a nice mix of being neither a jukebox movie nor straight-up musical.”

In addition to the new track, Last Christmas will include several more of Michael’s classics, like “Faith,” “Fastlove Part1,” and “Freedom! ’90.”

The titular song won’t be the only tune from Wham! to be included, and viewers can expect to hear “Everything She Wants” and “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” in the movie as well, Billboard previously reported.

Last Christmas opens in theaters on November 8.