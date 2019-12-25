From Wham! to Solo Success: George Michael's Life in Photos

 

Remembering the popstar on the third anniversary of his death
By Maria Mercedes Lara
December 25, 2019 04:08 AM

Michael Putland/Getty

Andrew Ridgeley and George Michael performed as Wham! in Sydney on Jan. 27, 1985.

Samir Hussein/Redferns via Getty

George Michael peformed at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Sept. 29, 2012.

Michael Putland/Getty

George Michael and Kathy Yeung listened to music during a tour stop in Japan in 1988.

Dave M. Benett/Getty

George Michael presented onstage during the BRIT Awards 2012.

Michael Putland/Getty

George Michael performed with Wham! in Sydney in January 1985.

Peter Still/Redferns

George Michael performed onstage in Birmingham, England, as part of Wham! in Feb. 27, 1985.

Michael Putland/Getty

George Michael posed for a portrait in 1985.

Ernesto Ruscio/FilmMagic

George Michael performed onstage at the Olympico Stadium on July 21, 2007 in Rome.

Michael Putland/Getty

George Michael struck a pose during a portrait session in 1987.

