British Rock Band Genesis Reuniting for First Tour in 13 Years

Image zoom Mike Rutherford, Tony Banks and Phil Collins of Genesis Frank Augstein/AP/Shutterstock

Legendary rock band Genesis is reforming after a 13-year reprieve.

The group, which currently consists of Phil Collins, Tony Banks, and Mike Rutherford, announced on Zoe Ball’s BBC Radio 2 show Wednesday that they will be reuniting for a U.K. tour later in 2020.

“We all felt, ‘Why not?’ ” Collins, 69, told BBC News. “It sounds a bit of a lame reason — but we enjoy each other’s company, we enjoy playing together.”

The trio also revealed that they will be joined on stage by Collins’ 18-year-old son Nicholas on the drums. Founding member Peter Gabriel, who left the band in 1975, will not take part in the tour.

The band announced on Instagram their 2020 tour will be called The Last Domino? and will take place in November and December.

“Genesis are delighted to announce that Tony Banks, Phil Collins and Mike Rutherford will be touring the UK in late 2020! Tickets go on sale on Friday at 9am. Link in bio for more info #lastdomino,” the post read.

Genesis formed in 1967 at Charterhouse School boarding school in England. Banks and Rutherford, both 69, were among the group’s original lineup, while Collins joined as the drummer in 1970 before becoming the lead singer after Gabriel, 70, left in 1975.

Some of Genesis’ most iconic hit songs include “I Know What i Like (In Your Wardrobe),” “Invisible Touch,” and “Follow You Follow Me.”

After Collins left the group in 1996 to focus on his solo career, the group broke up. In 2007, Collins, Banks and Rutherford briefly reunited for the Turn It On Again tour.

In 2020, Genesis was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Image zoom Silver Clef/Shutterstock

Collins has experienced several health issues over the years, including nerve damage which made it difficult for him to hold his drumsticks. This led to him semi-retiring in 2011 before he returned to the stage for his Not Dead Yet! tour in 2017.

While on tour, Collins fell in his hotel room while going to the bathroom in the middle of the night and hit his head on a chair.The accident required him to be hospitalized and received stitches for a “severe gash on his head close to his eye.”

But Collins has since recovered.

“He may be a little slower [physically] but mentally very on it and was making jokes and having a blast,” a source told PEOPLE nearly a year after Collins’ fall.

Genesis’ The Last Domino? 2020 U.K. Tour kicks off Nov. 23 at M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool and runs until the Dec. 8 show at SSE Hydro in Glasgow. Buy tickets here.