KISS is currently on the road in Europe as part of the legendary rock band's End of the Road World Tour

Gene Simmons Says KISS Will Extend the End of the Road Farewell Tour to 'Another 100 Cities Before We Stop'

The opportunity to see KISS "Rock and Roll All Nite" isn't over yet!

During a new interview with Chaoszine, singer and bassist Gene Simmons claimed the band's End of the Road farewell tour will be extended to hit 100 more cities around the world before KISS exits the stage for good.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Upon the tour's announcement in 2018, the band — which also includes members Paul Stanley, Eric Singer and Tommy Thayer — released a statement about retiring after its planned concerts.

"All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who've filled clubs, arenas and stadiums over those years," KISS said at the time. "This will be the ultimate celebration for those who've seen us and a last chance for those who haven't."

Gene Simmons KISS Gene Simmons of KISS | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Speaking to Chaoszine about when he envisions the tour coming to an end, the 72-year-old rock star was admittedly unsure. "We don't know. We've never retired before. This is our first time," said Simmons. "It's like painting a painting or writing a book. When somebody says, 'When is it gonna be finished?' You're in the middle of it; you don't know."

Simmons then spoke about the decision to extend the tour. "The crew is happy. Everybody's happy," he explained. "So we've decided to add another 100 cities before we stop. I don't know how long that's gonna take."

In another recent interview with KLOS' Whiplash hosted by Full Metal Jackie, Simmons opened up about the inspiration behind KISS deciding to cease performing concerts.

"The reason for stopping touring is because of pride and self-respect and a love and admiration for the fans," he said. "The last thing you wanna be is to be a world-champion boxer and stay in the ring too long. It's only a matter of time until your legs are not gonna be able to hold you up, and you're gonna lose."

Simmons continued, "We've also seen boxers who've stayed in the ring too long and bands who continue touring too long. And they forget lyrics and you can see the deep wrinkles in their faces. I mean, it's just the nature of life as we know it on earth."

KISS KISS | Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images

"So we're doing the right thing. We're gonna quit while we're on top, do the best we can, and it'll be sad, but it's also gonna be happy," he added. "On the last show we ever do as a touring band, I'll be crying like a 12-year-old kid whose foot you're stepping on."

Since the End of the Road World Tour's launch in January 2019, KISS has played concerts across North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia. The legendary rock band is currently in the midst of the tour's second European leg, which will be followed by a string of shows in Australia and another run in the United States.