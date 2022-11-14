Gene Simmons Jokes He's 'Not Ready' for Daughter Sophie to Get Married: 'But It's Happening'

There is not much that can phase rock icon Gene Simmons — but his daughter Sophie getting engaged really rattled him, he admitted to Page Six.

During a weekend interview at his Rock & Brews restaurant in El Segundo, Calif., the KISS frontman, 73, joked he was not prepared for his singer-model daughter to be all grown up, least of all for her to start a family of her own.

"I'm not ready," Gene said with a chuckle. "One second, she's just a pair of cheeks with little legs walking around. Next second, she's a grown woman I'm not ready. But it's happening. She's getting married, and he's a great guy."

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Sophie announced her engagement to James Henderson in an Instagram post in July, which also marked her 30th birthday.

"'This is the time' 💍," she captioned the post, tagging the location as Zurich, Switzerland, where KISS performed for their End of the Road farewell tour. Gene said the family was posing for a picture when Henderson dropped to a knee to propose — shocking them all.

The wedding will be held in February, Gene spilled to Page Six, adding that the couple has been living together for eight years.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"She's going to make an honest man out of him," the rocker quipped. "And he doesn't know what he is in for because Sophie wears the pants there. He'll find out."