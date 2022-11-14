Gene Simmons Jokes He's 'Not Ready' for Daughter Sophie to Get Married: 'But It's Happening'

Sophie Simmons announced her engagement to fiancé James Henderson in July

By
Published on November 14, 2022 04:05 PM
Gene Simmons and Sophie Simmons attend 'The Children Matter', an exclusive charity event benefiting MATTER & The Starkey Hearing Foundation presented by Bridgehampton Benefit at Southampton Arts Center on July 29, 2017 in Southampton, New York.
Photo: Mike Pont/Getty

There is not much that can phase rock icon Gene Simmons — but his daughter Sophie getting engaged really rattled him, he admitted to Page Six.

During a weekend interview at his Rock & Brews restaurant in El Segundo, Calif., the KISS frontman, 73, joked he was not prepared for his singer-model daughter to be all grown up, least of all for her to start a family of her own.

"I'm not ready," Gene said with a chuckle. "One second, she's just a pair of cheeks with little legs walking around. Next second, she's a grown woman I'm not ready. But it's happening. She's getting married, and he's a great guy."

Gene Simmons, Shannon Tweed, Nick Simmons, and Sophie Simmons arrives at the Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' "Venom" at Regency Village Theatre on October 1, 2018 in Westwood, California.
Steve Granitz/WireImage

Sophie announced her engagement to James Henderson in an Instagram post in July, which also marked her 30th birthday.

"'This is the time' 💍," she captioned the post, tagging the location as Zurich, Switzerland, where KISS performed for their End of the Road farewell tour. Gene said the family was posing for a picture when Henderson dropped to a knee to propose — shocking them all.

The wedding will be held in February, Gene spilled to Page Six, adding that the couple has been living together for eight years.

"She's going to make an honest man out of him," the rocker quipped. "And he doesn't know what he is in for because Sophie wears the pants there. He'll find out."

