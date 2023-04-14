Gene Simmons Says He's 'Fine' After Onstage 'Weakness' from Dehydration at KISS Concert in Brazil

"We stopped for about five minutes, I drank some water, and then all was well," Simmons tweeted after performing seated at a recent KISS show

By
Published on April 14, 2023 03:40 PM
Gene Simmons of KISS performs at Arena di Verona on July 11, 2022 in Verona, Italy.
Gene Simmons. Photo: Francesco Prandoni/Getty

Gene Simmons is feeling better after KISS paused a concert on Wednesday so the vocalist and bass player could recover from "dehydration."

The 73-year-old rocker took to Twitter on Friday and responded to fans' concern about the incident, during which singer and guitarist Paul Stanley told crowd members that Simmons was "obviously sick" and needed care.

"Hey everybody, thanks for the good wishes. I'm fine," wrote Simmons. "Yesterday at Manaus Stadium in Brazil, experienced weakness because of dehydration. We stopped for about five minutes, I drank some water, and then all was well. Nothing serious."

After telling fans he'd see them at the band's Friday concert at Estadio El Campín in Bogotá, Colombia, Simmons posted a follow-up tweet offering more information on his brief illness.

"Ok, kids. Not a big deal. Thanks for your kind wishes," began his post. "Last night we played Amazon jungle Stadium/Brazil. Humidity and temperature were sky high. I was dehydrated and was forced to sit for a song. We got back on stage in 5 minutes & finished the show."

During the "Rock 'N' Roll All Nite" group's show in Manaus, Brazil on April 12, Stanley told the audience mid-show, "We're gonna have to stop."

"We know how much you love Gene, and he's obviously sick. We're gonna have to stop to take care of him, because we love him, right?" continued the rocker, 71. "Let's give Gene a really loud, 'Gene!' One, two, three — Gene!"

According to a clip posted by the publication ACritica, the show came to a halt for about five minutes before Simmons returned to the stage to perform the band's song "Say Yeah" from a chair.

The band is currently in the midst of its End of the Road Tour and announced a return to the United States from October through December last month — with two dates at New York City's Madison Square Garden on Dec. 1 and 2.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers chose N.Y.C. for its "final shows ever," per a press release, in honor of their roots, as they first joined together as a group in the city in the 1970s.

"KISS was born in New York City. On 23rd Street. Half a century ago," the band shared in a press statement. "It will be a privilege and an honor to finish touring at Madison Square Garden, 10 blocks and 50 years from where we first started."

Gene Simmons, Tommy Thayer, Eric Singer and Paul Stanley appear onstage to announce their upcoming Motley Crue and KISS co-headlining tour at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel on March 20, 2012 in Los Angeles, California
KISS. Kevin Winter/Getty

The End of the Road Tour began in 2019, but was put on pause due to the pandemic. However, the final tour may not be the end for KISS' time onstage together, as the band members have expressed that despite retiring from touring, they may still be open to one-off concerts, festivals or a Las Vegas residency.

During a July 2022 interview with Chaoszine, Simmons shared that the band was enjoying touring so much — then on the second European leg of the tour — that they wanted to add "another 100 cities."

On when they will retire, Simmons said, "We don't know. We've never retired before. This is our first time. It's like painting a painting or writing a book. When somebody says, 'When is it gonna be finished?' You're in the middle of it; you don't know."

