Gene Simmons Doubts Beyoncé and Bruno Mars' Ability to Perform in KISS Costumes: 'They Would Pass Out'

On Tuesday, the 72-year-old rock star spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the "Rock and Roll All Nite" band's upcoming End of the Road farewell tour and discussed their intricately-costumed, high-energy performance style, which he doesn't think many of today's superstar musicians — or even his own contemporaries — could handle.

'You got to understand — we love [Mick] Jagger and Bruno Mars and Bono and anybody else, they're all great, but if you put those guys — Beyoncé, put Beyoncé in my outfit with seven to eight-inch platform heels, dragon boots that each weigh as much as a bowling ball, the entire outfit, studs, leather and armor is about 40 pounds," Simmons told the outlet. "The guitar and the studs is 12 pounds by itself. Then, you got to spit fire, fly through the air and do that for two hours. They would pass out within a half-hour."

Whether or not Simmons could perform upside down while pregnant with twins at the Grammys like Beyoncé, 40, remains to be seen, but according to the KISS co-founder, "We are the hardest working band out there and take pride in it."

The bassist and singer known as The Demon also explained how the band keeps their stamina intact after 50 years of performing. "We work hard at it," said Simmons. "No drugs, no booze, no smoking. None of that stupid rock and roll stuff. I hike almost every single day with [wife] Shannon [Tweed], we do three to five miles a day, and it's hard to keep this going."

Furthermore, he spoke about the band's decision to stop touring following the End of the Road shows. "The last thing that you want to do is be a guy that stays in the ring too long and gets his ass beat," noted the "Detroit Rock City" performer. "Get out of the ring when you're a champion."

Elsewhere in the interview, Simmons advised today's bands not to overstay their welcome as touring artists. "You've got to have some pride and not stay too long. Always keep them wanting," he said before exclaiming: "I'm the most blessed and grateful guy in the world to be able to be in a band where I can wear more makeup and higher heels than your girlfriend."

Last year, Simmons showed off his other artistic skills as a painter, debuting several pieces at a Las Vegas gallery inside the Venetian, and speaking to PEOPLE about the venture. "I never considered myself a painter. I never considered myself much of anything. You're talking to the least qualified person you'd ever meet... I can tell you that I have a sense of wonder," he said at the time.