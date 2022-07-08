Gene Simmons' Daughter Sophie Announces Engagement: 'This Is the Time'

"It's giving fiancé," Sophie Simmons captioned a snap of her and her husband-to-be James Henderson

Gene Simmons' daughter is getting married!

Sophie Simmons announced her engagement in a cute Instagram post on Thursday, which also marked her 30th birthday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the black-and-white snap, Sophie's now-fiancé, James Henderson, holds her hand, showing off a diamond on her ring finger.

" 'This is the time' 💍," she captioned the post, tagging the location as Zurich, Switzerland, where KISS performed for their End of the Road farewell tour on Thursday night.

At the show, her father's legendary band sang happy birthday, with Sophie sharing a video of the moment on her Instagram Story.

sophie simmons/Instagram Credit: sophie simmons/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The celebration for the newly engaged couple continued into Friday. Sophie posted a photo of her and Henderson posing together, writing across the bottom, "It's giving fiancé."

Sophie has been private about their relationship until now. Their engagement news is the first mention of her fiancé on her Instagram page. It's not clear how long they've been dating.

The model isn't the only one in her family making big plans this year. On Tuesday, the KISS frontman announced that the group is extending its farewell tour to 100 more cities.

Speaking to Chaoszine about when he envisions the tour coming to an end, the 72-year-old rock star was admittedly unsure. "We don't know. We've never retired before. This is our first time," said Simmons. "It's like painting a painting or writing a book. When somebody says, 'When is it gonna be finished?' You're in the middle of it; you don't know."

Simmons then spoke about the decision to extend the tour. "The crew is happy. Everybody's happy," he explained. "So we've decided to add another 100 cities before we stop. I don't know how long that's gonna take."

RELATED VIDEO: Queen Rania of Jordan's Daughter Princess Iman Is Engaged — See Her Dazzling Ring!

Upon the tour's announcement in 2018, the band — which also includes members Paul Stanley, Eric Singer and Tommy Thayer — released a statement about retiring after its planned concerts.