Gene Simmons Becomes Ill Onstage at KISS Concert in Brazil and Has to Perform While Seated

Paul Stanley paused the show and asked the audience to offer their support to Simmons

By
Published on April 13, 2023 02:30 PM
Gene Simmons of Kiss on stage at the Tons of Rock festival on June 27, 2019 in Oslo, Norway.
Gene Simmons. Photo: Per Ole Hagen/Redferns

Gene Simmons wasn't able to fully "Rock 'N' Roll All Night" during a recent KISS concert — but he still did his best!

During the rock band's show in Manaus, Brazil on April 12, the vocalist and bass player became ill onstage and needed to pause the show before sitting down for the remainder of the performance.

"Hold on, hold on," singer and guitarist Paul Stanley told the audience mid-show, according to fan videos. "We're gonna have to stop."

"We know how much you love Gene, and he's obviously sick. We're gonna have to stop to take care of him, because we love him, right?" continued the rocker, 71. "Let's give Gene a really loud, 'Gene!' One, two, three — Gene!"

According to a clip posted by the publication ACritica, the show came to a halt for about five minutes before Simmons, 73, returned to the stage to perform the band's song "Say Yeah" from a chair.

A representative for Simmons did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The band is currently in the midst of its End of the Road Tour and announced a return to the United States from October through December last month — with two dates at New York City's Madison Square Garden on Dec. 1 and 2.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers chose N.Y.C. for its "final shows ever," per a press release, in honor of their roots, as they first joined together as a group in the city in the 1970s.

Gene Simmons, Tommy Thayer, Eric Singer and Paul Stanley appear onstage to announce their upcoming Motley Crue and KISS co-headlining tour at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel on March 20, 2012 in Los Angeles, California
KISS. Kevin Winter/Getty

"KISS was born in New York City. On 23rd Street. Half a century ago," the band shared in a press statement. "It will be a privilege and an honor to finish touring at Madison Square Garden, 10 blocks and 50 years from where we first started."

The End of the Road Tour began in 2019, but was put on pause due to the pandemic. However, the final tour may not be the end for KISS' time onstage together, as the band members have expressed that despite retiring from touring, they may still be open to one-off concerts, festivals or a Las Vegas residency.

During a July 2022 interview with Chaoszine, Simmons shared that the band was enjoying touring so much — then on the second European leg of the tour — that they wanted to add "another 100 cities."

On when they will retire, Simmons said, "We don't know. We've never retired before. This is our first time. It's like painting a painting or writing a book. When somebody says, 'When is it gonna be finished?' You're in the middle of it; you don't know."

