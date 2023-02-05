Gayle Teases Upcoming Tours with Taylor Swift and Pink at 2023 Grammys: 'I Could Cry Thinking About It'

Gayle is gearing up for a busy summer.

The 18-year-old songwriter, whose viral hit "abcdefu" topped the charts last year, is hitting the road to support Taylor Swift on the Eras Tour and Pink on the Summer Carnivale 2023 tour.

She's supporting Swift in several U.S. cities, and "going out on the road with Pink" in Europe, she told PEOPLE's Janine Rubenstein and Jeremy Parsons on the Grammys red carpet.

"I have 15 shows with Taylor, and 15 shows with Pink," Gayle said. "I'm so excited. I'm so honored."

While she joked that she'll try to learn how to do a "pull up" for Pink's tour, she said she's keen to have "two different sets" for Swift's tour. Fans can also expect her cover of "Bad Reputation" by Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, she told PEOPLE, though she's "still trying to figure out" what other covers she'll perform.

The Plano, Texas native also shared that she'll be celebrating her birthday during the Eras tour. "One of the shows is on my birthday, so I'll be turning 19 on the tour," she said, joking that the tour will be "my personality for the rest of my life."

Swift, 33, has not only been an inspiration for the blossoming artist but a support system, too.

"Taylor is obviously very experienced in the life of just making music and being in the public eye, and obviously it's very different where she is versus where I am, but she's been very helpful and just very nice, and just helps me not lose my mind sometimes," Gayle said of the Midnights singer.

"And she's literally — I could cry thinking about it — she's changing my life. It's incredible."

While not preparing for the tour, Gayle — who released three EPs in 2022, as she told PEOPLE — is also busy in the studio. She shared that she has new music coming soon, and teased that she's "in the middle of possibly working on a little album" right now.

