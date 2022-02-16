Gayle Reveals the Inspiration Behind 'Ur Just Horny': He 'Deserved It'

The "abcdefu" singer teased the release of her debut EP at the NYFW Shops LA AfterPay concert

Gayle is getting real about the men in her life behind her viral music.

The 17-year-old behind the chart-topping single "abcdefu" spoke to PEOPLE before her performance at the NYFW Shops LA AfterPay concert — and she revealed the inspiration behind her single "Ur Just Horny."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I'm going to be completely honest. I slept with a friend of mine," she said. "I thought it was one of those things where it could be like an inside joke. Like, 'Ha ha, remember when you saw me naked and it was like, a ha.' But then they started treating me differently."

She continued, "They just weren't as nice and not as outgoing or snippy. And I realized that they were literally just putting on an act to get into my pants and that hurt. That really hurt my feelings and I was so mad."

Putting her feelings into lyrics wasn't easy for the singer, but her fans acceptance made it worthwhile.

"It's an intimidating thing to be openly angry it was something that I did with 'abc' and people were fully accepting me for it, which is really lovely," she said. "It also gave me the confidence of really allowing myself to hold this person accountable for their actions."

She even called him up to let him know, "I'm like, 'You deserved it.' He also knows. He knows that he pissed me off. I feel like with 'abc,' the person I wrote that about, I didn't let them know. I just cut them off, done. Didn't even give them the time or energy to explain why I'm angry with them."

She continued, "This person, I was like, 'You changed. You treat me differently now and I see that and that hurts my feelings and I'm mad at you for it.'"

GAYLE Gayle | Credit: Christopher Polk/Polk Imaging for Westfield

Looking ahead, Gayle has a new EP releasing in March, and she's also slated to open for Tate McRae on her upcoming tour.

"I'm so excited. That's going to be just me and a guitar and then I'm doing headlining dates after that, and then I'm going on tour with AJR and that's when we're going to have a band and all of that," she said of her upcoming concerts.

She continued, "All I can do is just really do it and see what happens and I'm just really excited. Obviously, there's nerves involved, but it's more just like a big ball of excitement."

Later, in March, the pop star will have tour dates of her own with the Feeling It Together tour.