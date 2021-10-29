Gayle King Says Adele's Soon-to-Air CBS Concert Special Does 'Not Disappoint'

Adele One Night Only will air Sunday, Nov. 14 at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+

Gayle King is teasing Adele's long-awaited comeback.

While chatting with Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, the 66-year-old CBS Mornings co-host spoke about Adele's soon-to-air CBS concert special, which she attended.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Titled Adele One Night Only, the televised special was previously filmed in Los Angeles and will air ahead of the release of 30, Adele's forthcoming fourth studio album.

"She played [some] new songs, and then she played [a few] of her classics," King said of the concert event. "She sounds like the Adele that you know and love! I believe that nobody has a voice like hers. Nobody. And she did not disappoint."

"[And] she just looked so good! The dress she was wearing made me think, 'I'm gonna give up eating cupcakes.' At least until the next day," King then added to ET.

Adele, Saturday Night Live - Season 46

Alongside an array of performances, the CBS special will also see Adele, 33, be interviewed by Oprah Winfrey to discuss the stories behind her new songs, life after divorce, weight loss and raising her son.

Though she played coy when asked about the interview between Winfrey, 67, and Adele, King teased, "I'll say this, I heard from reliable sources that it went really, really well."

King noted that the Winfrey and the singer had never met in person before the interview, adding that she heard their conversation was "intimate" and marked a "special day" for both.

"When she arrived, Oprah went to go greet her, she saw what Adele was wearing and thought, 'Hmm, I think I'm going to go change into something else,'" King explained to ET. "When you see the two of them together, I think you'll understand. And she was already wearing something fabulous. But when you see the two of them together, you'll know why she made the choice that she made."