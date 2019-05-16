Gavin Rossdale and Girlfriend Natalie Golba Make Their Red Carpet Debut at John Wick 3 Premieres

Seeing double!

Gavin Rossdale and girlfriend Natalie Golba debuted their new relationship as they hit the red carpet at not one, but two premieres of John Wick 3 this week.

First, the Bush frontman, 53, and Golba stepped out for the New York premiere on May 9, making their red carpet debut as a couple. Shortly after, the pair also attended the Los Angeles premiere on Wednesday night.

The 26-year-old model wore a lacy green and black dress paired with a leather jacket to the New York event, matching Rossdale, who wore a black suit.

For the L.A. festivities, Golba opted for a long-sleeved red dress and a white clutch, while Rossdale stuck to his classic black jacket and pants.

A new song called “Bullet Holes” by Rossdale’s band Bush is featured in the upcoming film.

Rossdale’s outings with Golba come after he split with model Sophia Thomalla. The musician made their relationship Instagram official in July 2017 when he posted a smiley shot with Thomalla in Reno, Nevada. (The photo appears to have since been deleted.)

The photo with Thomalla marked the first time Rossdale had acknowledged a new woman in his life following his split from wife of nearly 13 years, Gwen Stefani.

The rocker was spotted kissing and walking arm in arm with Thomalla in London in April 2017. “They’re friends, introduced by a mutual friend,” a Rossdale source told PEOPLE at the time.

The pair split in late 2018, according to the Daily Mail.

Rossdale and Stefani announced their separation in 2015. (The pair shares three children: Kingston, 12, Zuma, 10, and Apollo, 5.)

John Wick 3 hits theaters on Friday.