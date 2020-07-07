Gavin Rossdale Calls 'Crumbling of My Marriage' to Gwen Stefani His Most Embarrassing Moment

Gwen Stefani filed for divorce from Gavin Rossdale in 2015 after nearly 20 years together

Gavin Rossdale is opening up about his divorce from Gwen Stefani.

When asked during a Q&A interview with The Guardian published Saturday to name his "most embarrassing moment," the Bush frontman, 54, said it was "the gross and lopsided spectre of the crumbling of my marriage" to the No Doubt frontwoman, 50.

Stefani filed for divorce from Rossdale in 2015 after nearly 13 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. The highly publicized split was rife with rumors about Rossdale's alleged affair with the nanny to the couple's three sons: Kingston, 14, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 6. (Rossdale also has daughter Daisy Lowe, 31, with ex Pearl Lowe.)

Rossdale previously opened up about his divorce from Stefani in 2017, saying in an interview with The Sun's Fabulous magazine that divorce was "completely opposite to what I wanted."

"But here we are," he said. "Apart from death, I think divorce is one of the hardest, most painful things to go through."

"We had 20 years together and that in itself is pretty incredible," he added. "It's a lifetime. I still think she's incredible. It was a lovely 20 years and we have three amazing children. There were a lot of positives, and with time they'll become more and more obvious."

In a 2016 interview with Glamour, Stefani — who has since moved on with her boyfriend of more than four years, Blake Shelton — also said she was embarrassed by her divorce from Rossdale.

"I don't think you'll talk to one person who didn't make it in a marriage who's not gonna feel that way," she said. "The intention of being married is the vow, right? You want to put everything into it to make it a success ... [Marriage] was the one thing I didn't want to fail at. People can say whatever they want to about me, and I don't get too affected. But I didn't want them to think I was a failure. There's nothing weird about how I felt."

Despite how things ended with Stefani, Rossdale said in The Guardian Q&A that he has learned not to dwell on the past.

"Life is just a series of chapters, and it's essential to try not to bring older chapters into new chapters," he said.

Now, he said he is happiest when he's spending time with all four of his children.

"Last year, when I had all four kids – Daisy, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo – staying with me on my birthday. It was magical," he said.

In April, Rossdale opened up about the difficulties of co-parenting with Stefani amid the coronavirus pandemic. Since the lockdown began, the boys have been splitting time with Rossdale in Los Angeles and Stefani and Shelton, 44, on his "10,000-acre ranch" in Oklahoma.

"I know who's around me — no one is,” Rossdale said on SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation. "And I know who's bringing me the coronavirus — no one is. But you send your kids out to someone else, and they come back to you and now you’re prone to whoever they're with."