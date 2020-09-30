Gary Barlow Debuts Michael Bublé and Sebastián Yatra Collab 'Elita' About the 'Power of Women'

"The song is exciting, it’s sexy [and] empowering," Michael Bublé said of "Elita," which he is featured on with Gary Barlow and Sebastián Yatra

Three of the smoothest voices in music have teamed up for a new single.

On Wednesday, British singer Gary Barlow released his Michael Bublé and Sebastián Yatra collaboration "Elita," which he says was written "about witnessing the power of women."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"That's really at the core of this track," Barlow said in a statement.

Originally planning for "Elita" to be a duet with just Bublé, 45, Barlow, 49, decided to add Yatra, 25, to the mix at the "Haven't Met You Yet" singer's suggestion.

"Michael said he knew this amazing talent that would be perfect for the song," Barlow said. "Within an hour, we were all on the phone and when Sebastián sent the track back, we were just thrilled. He has this amazing charisma — it just sounded so authentic."

The collaboration marks a first for Bublé, who said he never sang as a trio on a pop song before.

"I thought it was cool as it molded different cultures, and aspects of music and who we've all been inspired by," he said. "I thought it was a really perfect mix. The song is exciting, it's sexy [and] empowering."

Image zoom Sebastián Yatra, Gary Barlow and Michael Bublé Polydor

For his part, Yatra said he "still can't believe" that he's on a song with Barlow and Bublé.

"We've done this all remotely, but strangely it feels like we're three lifelong friends," he said. "These guys are pure heart and talent. I can't wait to keep learning from their advice, example and friendship in this whole process and future projects! We really hope that you guys love 'Elita' as much as us!"

"Elita" is the first track to be released from Barlow's forthcoming solo album Music Played By Humans, which is due out Nov. 27. In addition to the Bublé and Yatra collaboration, the album also features duets with stars like Barry Manilow, James Corden and Chilly Gonzales.

Image zoom Gary Barlow Benjamin Lennox

Music Played By Humans is Barlow's first solo album since 2013's Since I Saw You Last. Recorded with a full 80-piece orchestra, the album is an ode to the sounds of Barlow's childhood, the orchestral and big band music which captured his imagination and eventually led to this album of original compositions.

"My ambition when we started this album was to create something really bright, a celebration of music and the wonderful musicians we have in the U.K. and around the world," Barlow said. "Some of it is recorded with an orchestra, some with quartets, a Latin band, and some of the tracks have jazz and big band sections — it really is music played by people, hence the title of the album, Music Played By Humans.”

"Looking back, little did I realize how poignant this album would be in a time now that orchestras can't sit in a room together," Barlow said. "We finished our last session two weeks before lockdown and when I listen to the album now, it brings back some great memories. We have some of the best musicians in the world in London ... and they're on my recordings. I'm so lucky."

Image zoom Gary Barlow Polydor