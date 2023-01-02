Gangsta Boo, Three 6 Mafia Rapper, Dead at 43

Gangsta Boo, a pioneering Memphis rapper and the second female member of the hip-hop group Three 6 Mafia, died on Sunday at 43, FOX 13, Variety, Commercial Appeal and others report.

Boo, née Lola Chantrelle Mitchell, was reportedly found dead around 4 p.m. at a Memphis home on New Year's Day. Her cause of death has not been released.

Less than one day before she died, Boo posted a video on Instagram about what what she'd accomplished in 2022, writing: "Some of the things that I did in 2022! So fun and productive, climbed out my shell alot!! 2023 go be 23'n! #JORDAN #BOOPRINT #recap Happy New 2023 everyone!"

Boo, who grew up in the Whitehaven section of Memphis, began rapping at age 14, reportedly turning her poems into lyrics with a keyboard her father had given her.

At 15, Boo joined the pioneering local hip-hop collective Three 6 Mafia as one of the group's sole female members. "I'm from a middle-class family that kind of moved to the hood after my parents divorced, so I had the best of both worlds," Boo told i-D magazine in 2014.

The group put out a variety of albums throughout the 1990s and early 2000s.

Boo had a highly successful solo career beyond her work with Three 6 Mafia and a spin-off group called Da Mafia 6ix. Her debut solo record, Enquiring Minds, hit no. 15 on the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop chart and her second solo album reached No. 8 on the same chart.

Boo also guest-appeared on tracks with artists like Gucci Mane, Eminem, OutKast, Lil Wayne, and more.

In a December Billboard interview, Boo revealed that she was working on a new project called The BooPrint that she planned to release this year. In the interview, she spoke up about her legacy in the male-dominated hip-hop scene, saying she "walked so a lot of people could run."

She told the magazine, "I have to admit, respectfully and humbly, that I am the blueprint. I hear my cadence in a lot of men and female rappers. … my sound is a Memphis sound."

Celebrities on social media swiftly began to react to the news of Boo's untimely passing, sharing remembrances of the charismatic figure. "Long live my home girl Gangsta Boo," TyDolla$ign tweeted around 6:30 pm on Sunday.

DJ Kiana Fitzgerald wrote that the news of Boo's passing "really hurts," noting the performer's powerful impact on women in the South and beyond, calling Boo a "legend in every sense."

PEOPLE reached out to Memphis Police as well as a representative for Boo, but did not immediately hear back from either.