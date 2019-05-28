Latin pop star Gabriel Diniz has died in a plane crash in Brazil, multiple outlets report. He was 28 years old.

The singer was reportedly flying from Salvador to his girlfriend Karoline Calheiros’s birthday party in Maceió on Monday when the small plane he was a passenger on crashed in the town of Porto Do Mato, Estância, on the southern coast of Sergipe, Brazil.

The military police confirmed to local news media Grupo Globo’s G1.com that Diniz, as well as pilots Linaldo Xavier and Abraão Farias were onboard and perished in the accident. A manager for Diniz did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The cause of the crash is reportedly still under investigation.

Diniz, known for his 2016 hit “Paraquedas,” had released new single “Jenifer” last fall, quickly racking up YouTube views.

He had 4.6 million followers on Instagram, and his final post shows him performing at a concert in Feira de Santana, Brazil, over the weekend.

“Always a joy to return to Feira de Santana and be greeted with such joy and with so much positive energy, thank you for the kindness guys. A real crowd enjoying our show. Until next time, God willing,” his caption, translated to English, reads.

Diniz was good friends with soccer player Roberto Firmino, 27, who paid tribute to the star on Instagram.

Posting a video of the singer performing at Firmino’s wedding in 2017, he wrote, “There are things that are hard to believe, the chip does not fall. The message of love and joy that you left here on earth was incredible. Glad to have met you. Rest in peace.”

Firmino’s wife, Larissa Pereira, 31, also offered her condolences via Instagram.

Posting a photo of herself and her husband with Diniz and Calheiros, she wrote, “He participated in the happiest day of my life. He was there, doing his best,” referring to her wedding.

She ended the post by addressing Diniz’s girlfriend directly.

“I really do not know what to tell you, I wanted to be here just wishing you happy birthday, but I also say that I’m praying a lot for you,” Pereira wrote to Calheiros. “Asking God to comfort your heart and understanding you to understand that his plans are sometimes not ours, but what matters is that one day we will all find ourselves in a much better place.”