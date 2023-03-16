G Flip Unveils New Song Written About Chrishell Stause on Their First Anniversary: 'Sweetest Angel'

G Flip has put pen to paper when it comes to their love for Chrishell Stause.

The Australian musician, 28, unveiled a song they wrote about the Selling Sunset star, 41, on TikTok Wednesday, which left Stause in tears.

Posted on the couple's first anniversary, G Flip shared a video of the pair sitting in a car as they played a snippet of the track to Stause for the first time.

Stause is seen smiling, nodding and embracing her partner before shedding a tear at the end of the clip. "Sweetest angel having a cry at the end 😢 an amazing 1 year with @Chrishell.Stause ❤️." G Flip, who identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, captioned the TikTok.

Stause also shared the video on her Instagram Story, writing, "I can't for everyone to be able to hear the full song 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."

The tune includes the lyrics, "I understand, because I get you emotionally, I'm not a man, but I can if you want me to be / I know how you think, what you like and what your body needs / Convinced you should run from me. I'm not what you planned, I'll be your man."

G Flip also shared a second video on TikTok, where they played the guitar and sang the song acoustically. "Thank you for diggin my song ❤️🌈, they captioned the clip.

"Remember that time when I thought I could resist you? That's funny," added Stause in the comments section.

The couple also commemorated their one-year anniversary with sweet Instagram tributes to each other.

Stause shared a sweet photo of G Flip smiling and holding a huge bouquet of red roses in a glass vase on her Instagram Story with the caption, "❤️‍🔥 ❤️‍🔥 ❤️‍🔥 Our first year is gonna be hard to beat, but here's to trying! I love you babyyyyy 🥰 Happy anniversary @gflip."

G Flip, meanwhile, shared a snapshot of Stause at a party, wearing a white off-the-shoulder corset and black satin trousers. "365 days adoring you ❤️ @chrishellstause," she captioned the post.

The Days of Our Lives star confirmed their relationship during the airing of the Selling Sunset reunion special in May 2022. The pair previously met on Halloween night in 2021.

Stause told host Tan France, "I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that's very important to me. Their name is G Flip. They're nonbinary, so they go by they/them. And they are an extremely talented musician."

Revealing how they connected when Stause starred in G Flip's music video for their single "Get Me Outta Here", she continued, "It started because I was just going to be in their video. And it's about this chaotic love story. I come from soaps, I love acting. And with the job that we have, I don't always get to do it. At first of course I was like yes, let's do that."

The video was filmed in Los Angeles and features the couple getting hot and heavy in a convenience store, in a studio and on a couch.