G Flip Shares 'Unbelievably Beautiful' Footage of Kids Explaining Non-Binary That Brought Them to Tears

G Flip is helping children around the world understand what non-binary means.

In a TikTok stitch posted to G Flip's page, they show themselves reacting to two Australian children discussing the singer's gender identity.

When one child named Violet says, "She is a really good drummer," referencing G Flip, who recently married Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause, in the clip, the other child, Levi, quickly corrects her and looks for the right words to teach his sister about pronouns.

"She's not — it's not — a she or a he, she's non-binary — well they're non-binary," Levi explains to his sibling.

When Violet asks what non-binary means, Levi confidently provides an answer as the pair's mother listens in with a smile.

"It's when someone feels like they're a — they're not a girl or a boy," he declares before expanding the definition in his own words. "Or sometimes they feel like they're a boy and a girl, so they're both."

Without hesitation, the previously confused Violet acknowledges a new understanding of gender identity and corrects her initial phrase, announcing, "They're a really good drummer." Levi cheerfully responds, "That's more like it!"

In their reaction video on TikTok, G Flip, 29, wrote on the screen, "If kids can understand it, then so can adults," as they held their hands to their heart while watching the children talk.

"THE INTERNET WINS TODAY! most mornings i wake up to hurtful messages and comments about my gender identity but today i woke up to this ❤️ i cannot stop crying. This is so unbelievably beautiful. Well done Levi & Violet and exceptional parenting 🫶🏼," the Australian musician captioned the post.

Fans responded with overwhelming support for G Flip and the mother whose children shared this conversation.

"Proof intolerance is learned behavior. Manifesting this level of understanding for my two kids," one fan wrote.

G Flip has been an inspiration for many in the realm of gender identity exploration and being non-binary. One fan tweeted in support of them just days before the TikTok was posted, saying, "gflip made me comfortable with my own skin."