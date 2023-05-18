G Flip Shares 'Unbelievably Beautiful' Footage of Kids Explaining Non-Binary That Brought Them to Tears

"most mornings i wake up to hurtful messages and comments about my gender identity but today i woke up to this. i cannot stop crying," said the Australian singer on TikTok

By Liza Esquibias
Published on May 18, 2023 07:14 PM
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 28: G Flip attends the G'Day USA Arts Gala at Skirball Cultural Center on January 28, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)
Photo: Monica Schipper/Getty

G Flip is helping children around the world understand what non-binary means.

In a TikTok stitch posted to G Flip's page, they show themselves reacting to two Australian children discussing the singer's gender identity.

When one child named Violet says, "She is a really good drummer," referencing G Flip, who recently married Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause, in the clip, the other child, Levi, quickly corrects her and looks for the right words to teach his sister about pronouns.

"She's not — it's not — a she or a he, she's non-binary — well they're non-binary," Levi explains to his sibling.

When Violet asks what non-binary means, Levi confidently provides an answer as the pair's mother listens in with a smile.

"It's when someone feels like they're a — they're not a girl or a boy," he declares before expanding the definition in his own words. "Or sometimes they feel like they're a boy and a girl, so they're both."

Without hesitation, the previously confused Violet acknowledges a new understanding of gender identity and corrects her initial phrase, announcing, "They're a really good drummer." Levi cheerfully responds, "That's more like it!"

In their reaction video on TikTok, G Flip, 29, wrote on the screen, "If kids can understand it, then so can adults," as they held their hands to their heart while watching the children talk.

"THE INTERNET WINS TODAY! most mornings i wake up to hurtful messages and comments about my gender identity but today i woke up to this ❤️ i cannot stop crying. This is so unbelievably beautiful. Well done Levi & Violet and exceptional parenting 🫶🏼," the Australian musician captioned the post.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Fans responded with overwhelming support for G Flip and the mother whose children shared this conversation.

"Proof intolerance is learned behavior. Manifesting this level of understanding for my two kids," one fan wrote.

G Flip has been an inspiration for many in the realm of gender identity exploration and being non-binary. One fan tweeted in support of them just days before the TikTok was posted, saying, "gflip made me comfortable with my own skin."

Related Articles
Chrishell Stause Shares Clip Of Elvis Impersonator Singing During Wedding to G Flip
Chrishell Stause Shares Video of Elvis Impersonator Singing During Her Wedding to G Flip: Watch
Chrishell Stause and G Flip attend Drake's Hollywood grand opening
Chrishell Stause Supports G Flip During Their Single Release Party in L.A. After Secret Wedding
Chrishell Stause and G Flip Oscars
Chrishell Stause and G Flip Are Married After 1 Year of Dating (Exclusive)
Chrishell Stause, G Flip Married
G Flip Tells Wife Chrishell Stause 'My Darling I Adore and Love You' After Revealing They Secretly Married
Chrishell Stause & G Flip Wedding
PHOTOS: All the Details from Inside Chrishell Stause and G Flip's Surprise Las Vegas Wedding (Exclusive)
Jason Oppenheim attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. Chrishell Stause, and G Flip attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards
Jason Oppenheim Calls Ex Chrishell Stause and G Flip 'Most Inspiring Couple' After Surprise Marriage News
Chrishell Stause Dating History
Chrishell Stause's Dating History: From Matthew Morrison to G Flip
G Flip Unveils Song Written About Partner Chrishell Stause
G Flip Unveils New Song Written About Chrishell Stause on Their First Anniversary: 'Sweetest Angel'
Chrishell Stause g flip
Chrishell Stause and G Flip's Relationship Timeline
Chrishell Stause, G Flip 'A Rose For The Grave: The Randy Roth Story' film premiere
Meet the 'Selling Sunset' Cast's Partners
G Flip and girlfriend Chrishell Stause arrive at the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards
G Flip Jokes Girlfriend Chrishell Stause Won 'Gay Real Estate Agent of the Year' as They Party at GLAAD Awards
Chrishell Stause and G Flip Get Glammed Up for 'New Office Party' with 'Selling Sunset' Cast
Chrishell Stause and Partner G Flip Share Sweet Moment Before Glam Night Out: 'Aren't Ya Just the Cutest'
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA: In this image released on June 5, Chrishell Stause and G Flip attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV)
Chrishell Stause and G Flip Celebrate Their 1-Year Anniversary: '365 Days Adoring You'
Chrishell Stause Misses G Flip
Chrishell Stause Is 'Counting the Hours' Until She Reunites with Partner G Flip in Sweet Instagram
Chrishell Stause and G Flip Oscars
Chrishell Stause Asks Partner G Flip If She Can Get a 'Slap' During Oscars Party
https://www.instagram.com/p/CnxRhsDydgw/?igshid=YWJhMjlhZTc%3D — Chrishell Stause and G Flip Party with The L Word Cast After Cameo in Season 3 Finale
Chrishell Stause and G Flip Party with 'The L Word' Cast After Cameo in Season 3 Finale