G Flip Says They Realized They Were Gay Upon Watching The Pussycat Dolls' 'Don't Cha' Music Video

Sexuality awakenings come in many forms — and The Pussycat Dolls provided G Flip's!

In a video shared to the singer-songwriter's Instagram Story on Thursday, they recalled realizing they were gay upon watching a Pussycat Dolls music video for the first time.

G Flip, 29, hosted a Q&A with fans on the social media platform, during which one of them asked, "When did you realize you were gay?"

"Well, I always had thoughts," the "Be Your Man" performer said in their video response. "But when I really knew I was in trouble — or, not in trouble, but I really was like, 'Oh my God, you are so gay,' was when I saw The Pussycat Dolls' music video for 'Don't Cha,' and I was like, 'Gay!'"

"Don't Cha" featuring Busta Rhymes was released as the first single off The Pussycat Dolls' debut album PCD in 2005, and G Flip (who is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns) was 11 years old at the time.

At the time, the group's lead singer Nicole Scherzinger spoke to MTV News about the inspiration behind the song's music video, which saw The Pussycat Dolls go drag racing, attend an underground party and perform "Don't Cha" with sensual choreography.

"The lyrics are, 'Don't cha wish your girlfriend was hot like me,'" said Scherzinger in 2005. "But if you see the video, it's all about being who you are, having fun and being confident — and feeling hot."

"It's not so much about looking hot," she added, "although looking hot is important."

G Flip. Monica Schipper/Getty

Earlier this month, G Flip and Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause got married in a Las Vegas ceremony. "It was a very small group there with us and some friends and family watching on a live stream," Stause, 41, told PEOPLE following the wedding.

Shortly after they tied the knot, the Australian musician left a sweet comment on their wife's Instagram Reel. "My darling, I adore and love you with all my heart," they wrote.

In a recent interview with E! News, the Netflix star revealed the marriage won't be included on Selling Sunset.

G Flip and Chrishell Stause. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

"I think that it's a balance thing on a show like this, of what to share and what not to share, and I think that it is important that we are open and we shine a light on a love that I think is so beautiful," Stause said. "But that being said, it's also important to keep some things for us."

She added that the secret Las Vegas ceremony was "imperfectly perfect," and that the couple hope to celebrate the same way, every year to come.

"We promised we're going to just do it every year, whether it's another Vegas situation or somewhere else," Stause told the outlet. "But just every year, something around the same time, spontaneous, fun, get everybody together and every single year, just celebrate."