G Flip Reveals They Met Chrishell Stause on Halloween: 'We Were Both with Our Ex-Partners'

G Flip is recounting how they fell for Chrishell Stause.

The Australian musician, 27, detailed their love story with the Selling Sunset star, 40, as they appeared on Friday's episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast with host Janine Rubenstein. "We met last year at Halloween," G Flip recalled.

"We were both with our ex-partners then ... And then, we obviously separated from our partners, and we just started talking and stuff," G Flip explained. "We just found a lot of similarities, even though people would think we are from like different corners of the world. We find ourselves so similar sometimes."

They showed off their romance with Stause in their music video for "Get Me Outta Here," which dropped Thursday. G Flip reminisced about filming the video, which features the pair making out in a convenience store.

"And then it was really easy and fun on the film [set], you know, fun and breezy and easy. So it was great to make that clip," they said. "We watched it so many times before we actually put it out. We went through so many edits of it, but it's cool. It's out in the world now."

G Flip noted that 80 percent of the people who worked on the music video are LGBTQ.

Stause previously revealed her new romance with the "extremely talented" G Flip — who is gender non-binary and uses "they/them" pronouns — last week during the Selling Sunset season 5 reunion special on Netflix.

"I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that's very important to me," she explained on the reunion special, adding: "It started because I was just going to be in their video. And it's about this chaotic love story. I come from soaps, I love acting. And with the job that we have, I don't always get to do it. At first of course I was like yes, let's do that."

"It was so much fun, we had such a blast. Not everyone's going to be ready for it, but I think it's great. I think it's amazing, the song is amazing," Stause added.