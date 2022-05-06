Between their musical background to their love of Haim, here's everything to know about Australian musician G Flip

Who Is G Flip? All About Chrishell Stause's New Love Interest

Introducing the talented drummer-turned-full-fledged musician.

G Flip, 27, is a non-binary Australian singer who went from busting beats in their bedroom to becoming a star on the rise.

Since signing with independent record label Future Classic in 2018 and releasing their debut single "About You" that same year, the emotive, anthemic pop artist has quickly gained worldwide recognition.

Releasing their first album About Us the following year, G Flip's lyrics range from themes of rebellion and partying to persevering, romanticizing, and falling in love.

Most recently, G Flip has made headlines for their newfound romance with Chrishell Stause. The Selling Sunset star confirmed their relationship during the Netflix show's reunion special on May 6.

"I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that's very important to me," Stause said. "It started because I was just going to be in their video," Stause said referring to G Flip's upcoming "Get Me Outta Here" visual.

From their musical background to their funny interaction with the Haim sisters, keep scrolling to learn more about G Flip.

G Flip is from Australia

G Flip (whose real name is Georgia Claire Flipo) was raised in Melbourne, Australia. When the proud Aussie travels for musical gigs, they are always sharing the new foods and restaurants they try (and want to try) when they come to America.

G Flip identifies as non-binary

G Flip is non-binary and uses "they/them" pronouns, as listed on their Instagram bio.

In a post from April 2022, G Flip opened up about their identity after they were asked how it felt to be non-binary on a kids' TV show.

"If strawberries were girls and blueberries were boys and you put them in a blender, you'd get a gender smoothie. I am a gender smoothie," they wrote.

They added in their caption, "For every non binary person it is different, personally I feel like a gender smoothie."

G Flip plays many different instruments

G Flip discovered a passion for music at a very young age, telling the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) that they got their first drum kit at age nine.

"My uncle bought me a little blue drum kit … I remember trying to be tough and not cry but I was so happy I got a drum kit that I went to the toilet by myself and cried a little bit," they said.

The musician plays a variety of instruments such as bass, guitar, keys, and drums — with the latter being their favorite.

In addition to playing instruments, G Flip is also a songwriter, an interest they discovered around the age 14, per an interview with The Line of Best Fit.

G Flip started in a band before going solo

Before G Flip embarked on a solo career, they were part of a Melbourne-based band known as EMPRA. The musician played drums until the group split in 2016. While in between jobs, they taught drum lessons to support themself.

G Flip shared on Twitter in February 2018 that the past year was quite a musical journey. Their decision to pivot their career to self-music production might have been a bold one, but rewarding at the same time.

"Over a year ago I made the decision to give a red hot crack at making my own music," they tweeted at the time. "I've spent the past year locked away writing and producing in my bedroom. This Wednesday I will release my first single. I'm legit gonna cry this has been a long time coming. WOOO!"

G Flip is a huge Haim fan

G Flip signed with Future Classic in 2018 and had the opportunity to work with award-winning producer Ariel Rechtshaid, known for his collaborations with the Haim sisters.

"I'm a massive Haim fan, so for him to even be willing to work with me or thinking the song, my melodies, my songwriting or production is dope, that was like the coolest thing ever," they told The Line of Best Fit.

To their surprise, G Flip's wildest dream came true during their producing session. "While I was in the studio, knock on the studio door, HAIM sisters walk in," they explained. "It was one of those things that I'd imagined, like what if we're working and all the three sisters just walk in and it f—king happened."

G Flip is an award-nominated artist

G Flip gained immediate critical acclaim when they stepped onto the scene in 2019 and was nominated for three ARIA Awards that same year (the Australian equivalent to the Grammy Awards).

Their album About You earned two nods for breakthrough artist and independent release, while their track "Drink Too Much" received a nomination for best video.

G Flip uses music to help manage their anxiety

A big advocate for mental health awareness, G Flip opened up to Rolling Stone about their own battle with anxiety — adding that while they've since found a way to cope, it hasn't always been easy.

They noted their first anxiety attack happened in September 2018 and they didn't know how to deal with it at the time because they "used to be so ignorant to other people" who said they were "stressed."