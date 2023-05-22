G Flip and Chrishell Stause Tattooed Their Wedding Vows: 'It Was Just So Us,' Reveals Singer (Exclusive)

The 'Be Your Man' singer told PEOPLE how they were "freaking out about my vows, trying to get that right. I had to tap into my songwriter brain and think of the words of how to describe what I'm feeling"

Published on May 22, 2023
G Flip and Chrishell Stause
G Flip and Chrishell Stause. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Chrishell Stause and G Flip are cementing their romance!

After the couple revealed that they had secretly tied the knot earlier in May, the Australian singer tells PEOPLE exclusively that the wedding process included getting tattoos of their vows.

"Not going to share them, but we've got them tattooed," says G Flip, 29. "Some, some of them."

The songwriter — who released their newest single titled "Be Your Man" — revealed how writing their vows was one of the most stressful parts of the wedding experience.

"[I was] freaking out about my vows, trying to get that right. 'Cause I wanted to say how I was feeling, so I had to tap into my songwriter brain and think of the words of how to describe what I'm feeling," explained G Flip. "So yeah, it was all a little, little bit nerve-wracking, but it was like just so beautiful. And it was just so fun, and it was just so us... It was really, really cute."

When asked about fans' interest in their romance and marriage, the "Be Your Man" singer revealed how "it's interesting that people care so much, but like, you know, we're just living life. We're just like two people who spend every day with each other, and we make each other so happy."

"It feels pretty normal to me... it's great finding someone that you just wanna spend every second with and this... Makes you happier. And Chrishell's just f------ so awesome. I just love her so much," they said. "She's so beautiful and such a ray of light in my life."

Stause first confirmed her romance with G Flip during the Selling Sunset reunion episode, five months after she split from Jason Oppenheim.

"I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that's very important to me. Their name is G Flip. They're non-binary, so they go by they/them," said Stause, 41, during the episode. "And they are an extremely talented musician."

She continued: "It started because I was just going to be in their video. And it's about this chaotic love story. I come from soaps. I love acting. And with the job that we have, I don't always get to do it. At first of course, I was like yes, let's do that."

RELATED: Chrishell Stause and G Flip's Relationship Timeline

After Stause revealed in an Instagram reel that she and G Flip tied the knot, Oppenheim congratulated the pair by leaving a sweet message on the post. "I am SO excited for this," Oppenheim, 46, wrote. "You and G are the most inspiring couple, and the affection between you both is so pure."

He added, "I love you two tons and am so lucky to have you both in my life. 😍 congrats!"

Season six of Selling Sunset is now streaming on Netflix.

