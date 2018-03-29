G-Eazy Used His XXL Magazine Cover to Get Through Airport Security — and It Worked!

Who needs an ID when you have your own magazine cover?

While trying to get through airport security recently, G-Eazy’s girlfriend and “Him and I” collaborator Halsey revealed that the rapper got away with using an unconventional form of identification — a magazine cover with his face on it.

“Gerald lost his ID and he’s trying to use the cover of @XXL as part of his additional identification to get through airport security I’m so annoyed,” she wrote on social media, using the 28-year-old rapper’s real first name.

While Halsey, 23, didn’t offer an update on whether or not the plan was successful, G-Eazy quickly replied to her tweet saying, “It worked ”

G-Eazy Jerritt Clark/Getty

G-Eazy had previously shared his excitement about being on the cover of the magazine’s spring 2018 issue, calling it “literally a dream.”

“Can’t hold me down. Literally a dream since I was a kid, From the bay to the universe. Check out my cover of @XXL’s spring 2018 issue,” he wrote last week alongside an image of the cover.

While it remains unclear just how long the rapper was carrying the magazine around before going through airport security, he was first spotted holding a physical copy last week.

“@xxl just brought me my cover right before I’m about to go on stage at radio city closing out my tour,” he captioned a snap of him reading the publication. “Life is hella crazy man wow.”

Although G-Eazy may have closed out his The Beautiful & Damned last week, on May 2, he’ll be heading out on the Endless Summer tour alongside Ty Dolla $ign and Lil Uzi Vert.