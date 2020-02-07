G-Eazy Hints at Fling with Megan Thee Stallion on New Collab with Tory Lanez & Tyga

G-Eazy may be attempting to shoot his shot at one special stallion.

On Friday, the rapper, 30, released his new track “Still Be Friends” featuring Tory Lanez, 27, and Tyga, 30. The song comes just four days after he sparked dating rumors with Megan Thee Stallion, 24, and posted a PDA-packed video of himself passionately making out with her cheek.

“I know you don’t do one night stands so I’m the closest thing/ How can we f— and still be friends though?” the song begins. “And if you ever f—d a friend/ I’d be the closest thing so can we f— and still be friends though?”

Later, he raps: “Backdoor to Oracle, f— it I’m home/ King of the bay, getting dome on my throne, ooh/ Diamond in the rough, Uncut Gems/ She not my girlfriend though, we just friends.”

In the since-deleted video, which was reposted by fans, G-Eazy was seen kissing the side of Megan’s face and rubbing her neck as she was on the couch looking at the ceiling with one leg cradled around his waist.

At one point, the “Hot Girl Summer” star smiles at the camera and is seen singing along to Roddy Ricch’s hit “High Fashion.”

In addition to the footage of the duo’s smooch session which left fans flabbergasted, some began speculating that the two were dating as Megan and G-Eazy appeared to have spent Super Bowl weekend together.

On Megan’s own Instagram account, she declined to share any posts of herself spending time with G-Eazy. She did, however, post photos of herself hanging out with Diddy, French Montana, La La Anthony and other pals in what appears to be a Miami nightclub.

“I ain’t turn into no bad bitch when you met me boy I BEEN that 🐾,” she captioned the photo. G-Eazy responded with the eye roll emoji.

Megan has since denied the speculation that the two are romantically linked with a tweet that she shared on Tuesday. “Lol alright nowww y’all got all y’all jokes out 😂 but I am not f—ing G Eazy,” she wrote.