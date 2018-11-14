G-Eazy is not letting the breakup blues get to him: He’s spending time with a new girl.

Weeks after a source exclusively confirmed to PEOPLE in October that G-Eazy and Halsey had split for the second time, the “Me, Myself & I” performer was spotted with a blonde woman on Tuesday in Los Feliz, California. The Blast identifies her as Christina Roseann Ray, who’s reportedly worked as a production designer.

G-Eazy, 29, looked pensive and the woman flashed a big smile as the two walked side by side. Both wore all-black outfits as she rocked a leather jacket.

G-Eazy’s rep did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

“It’s over again for now,” the source told PEOPLE in October of G-Eazy and Halsey, 24, after their recent breakup. “He was partying over the weekend and girls were all over him. He didn’t care who saw.”

The musicians started dating in the summer of 2017. In July, Halsey confirmed that she and the rapper were stepping away from the relationship.

"I normally keep this kind of thing private but provided our public nature I feel the need to inform my fans. G-Eazy and I are taking some time apart," she explained on her Instagram Story at the time. The first split did not last: In August, they were seen holding hands at the MTV Video Music Awards and smooching onstage. In September, Halsey posted pictures of the two in bathing suits on Instagram.

G-Eazy and Halsey Steve Granitz/WireImage

G-Eazy and Halsey then jetted to Italy for a romantic getaway that coincided with her birthday. “Happy birthday to this one. I love you so so so much and I always will,” he wrote on Instagram.