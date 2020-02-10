G-Eazy Says He’s ‘Just Friends’ with Megan Thee Stallion 1 Week After Posting NSFW Video Together

Don’t jump to conclusions — this musical pairing is purely platonic.

On Sunday, rapper G-Eazy attended the 28th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in Los Angeles, where he squashed recent romance rumors that linked him to fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

“We’re just friends,” G-Eazy, 30, told reporters.

The relationship denial comes one week after the “Good Life” rapper posted an NSFW video of himself that showed him kissing and caressing the 24-year-old “Hot Girl Summer” artist.

In the clip — which was posted on his Instagram Story, then deleted, but reposted by fans online — G-Eazy is seen kissing Megan’s cheek while rubbing her thighs as they cuddled up to each other on a sofa.

G-Eazy continued to show his adoration for Megan in the video as she smiled up at the camera and wrapped her arm around G-Eazy’s neck.

On Friday, G-Eazy dropped a new song with collaborators Tory Lanez and Tyga called “Still Be Friends,” in which lyrics led fans to suspect the artist was musing about Megan being more than a friend.

“I know you don’t do one night stands so I’m the closest thing/ How can we f— and still be friends though?” the song begins. “And if you ever f—d a friend/ I’d be the closest thing so can we f— and still be friends though?”

G-Eazy later raps: “Backdoor to Oracle, f— it I’m home/ King of the bay, getting dome on my throne, oh/ Diamond in the rough, Uncut Gems/ She not my girlfriend though, we just friends.”

Megan has shot down the dating rumors as well, tweeting on Feb. 4: “Lol alright nowww y’all got all y’all jokes out 😂 but I am not f—ing G Eazy.”

G-Eazy previously dated singer Halsey. The pair split for the second time in October 2018, two months after reconciling. The musicians first started dating in summer 2017.

“It’s over again for now,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “He was partying over the weekend and girls were all over him. He didn’t care who saw.”

Megan was last romantically linked to rapper Moneybagg Yo, confirming her split from him in January. Megan’s latest release is a track called “Diamonds” featured on the Birds of Prey movie soundtrack, which also includes a song from Halsey, 25, titled “Experiment On Me.”