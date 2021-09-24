G-Eazy Releases Album These Things Happen Too as He Calls Collaborator Demi Lovato a 'Powerful Person'

"If I start out in space on the first record, this is a spaceship coming back home — it's a little banged up and dirty and dented, but it's all been a beautiful journey," G-Eazy tells PEOPLE

Young Gerald is back!

G-Eazy, whose real name is Gerald Earl Gillum, released his newest album These Things Happen Too on Friday — a sequel to his 2014 album These Things Happen. G-Eazy tells PEOPLE that though the first album was filled with "hopes and dreams" — this one is a "full circle return."

"This album is a full circle journey about coming back home. And I wanted to touch back on some of the thematic elements of the first one, but do it through the lens of where I'm at now. The journey has been full of its highs and lows, and full of a lot of dreams coming true, but also a lot of adversity," says the "No Limit" rapper, 32.

"If I start out in space on the first record, this is a spaceship coming back home — it's a little banged up and dirty and dented, but it's all been a beautiful journey," he continued.

G-Eazy Releases These Things Happen Too Credit: Courtesy G-Eazy

Though These Things Happen Too is the sequel to an album that brought G-Eazy to the mainstream, the Bay Area rapper says it shows how much he's developed as an artist.

"[I've] grown and matured and evolved as an artist. In my opinion, this is a much better record from a technique standpoint, but the perspective that I'm approaching the music with is a more mature one. And this record shows that growth and evolution," says the rapper.

His track "I, Me & Myself" also directly reflects on the changes in his life and career since his first top 10 single, "Me, Myself & I" featuring Bebe Rexha.

The 19-track album is his fourth ever — and features collaborations with artists such as Lil Wayne, YG, Matt Shultz, Marc E. Bassy, Ty Dolla $ign and Demi Lovato.

Last week, G-Eazy released his single with Lovato, 29, titled "Breakdown" along with a music video, where they both evidently face past demons.

The stars have been friends for a while, G-Eazy says, and he considers Lovato "one of the most talented people he's ever worked with."

"Demi is one of the most talented people I've ever worked with. Such a powerful voice, such a powerful person, and such a brave person," G-Eazy tells PEOPLE. "This song in particular — getting to do a song about what this one is about, with somebody like Demi — makes it even that much more powerful."

"Demi's been very, very vulnerable and honest and forthcoming with the adversity that they've faced in their personal life. It can be hard having to be so many things for so many people and maintain the public perception," he continued.

G-Eazy's last album release was 2017's The Beautiful & Damned, whose name was inspired by the F. Scott Fitzgerald novel.