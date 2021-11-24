"The shock still won't let me accept the feeling that I'll never get to hug you in person again," the rapper wrote

G-Eazy Reveals His Mom Has Died Shortly After Inspiring Him to Seek Treatment: 'I Love You So Much'

G-Eazy is mourning the death of his mother, Suzanne Olmsted.

On Wednesday, G-Eazy (born Gerald Earl Gillum) shared the news of his mother's death in a heart-wrenching Instagram post where he repeatedly noted "I love you so much."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The rapper, 32, shared a series of throwback photos of his mother — and at the very end, he shared a voice memo titled "Opportunity Cost Mom." In the voice memo, his mother begins to cry as she tells her son that she's "so proud" of him and his accomplishments.

"I love you so much. The shock still won't let me accept the feeling that I'll never get to hug you in person again. My queen, my hero, my everything… my mom," he captioned the post. "The tears won't stop. My eyes hurt, my face hurts, my body hurts, everywhere hurts. There's no safe place to hide and there's no way to lay, sit, or stand that doesn't hurt. The pain is enormous. But I know you're out of yours and that brings me peace. I love you so much."

The rapper then went on to share how his mother served as an "inspiration" to him and called her the "definition of super-human."

G-Eazy also revealed the role his mother played in persuading him to seek treatment for substance abuse recently — and how their "connection" helped him move forward.

"As deeply as I was worried about you and your physical health, I didn't realize the extent of just how worried you were about me until you sent me the hardest letter I've ever had to read… Going to treatment for alcohol and drugs was my decision but your letter was what ultimately persuaded me," he wrote.

He continued, "They say the opposite of addiction is connection, and I'd never felt more connected to you than I have in the past months. Coming home to this wasn't easy, and nothing will ever be moving forward… but like you would always say, 'one step at a time and don't look at the summit'. I love you so much."

He concluded his message by saying that though his heart is "broken," it is still full of "love and gratitude" — and he is grateful to have his brother, James Gillum, 29, to lean on.

g eazy mom Suzanne Olmsted | Credit: g eazy/ instagram

Earlier this year, G-Eazy told PEOPLE he and his mom were "very close."

"My mom growing up was a superhero in my eyes. And it's one of the best feelings in the world getting to take care of her now and buy her a home, and putting a smile on her face," he said at the time.

In 2018, the "No Limit" rapper said that the greatest accomplishment of his career is the fact that he was in a place where he could take care of his family.

"My mom lost her job as a fine arts professor and suffers from chronic pain that's hard for her career," he told Michigan Avenue magazine. "I made it my mission to take care of her and send her money every month."

"Her comfort means everything because she struggled so much to raise my brother and me," he added.

Meanwhile, in 2017, Suzanne opened up to the San Francisco Chronicle about raising the rapper and said she always found "it was important to listen to him."

"I was not a soccer mom. Gerald was such a bundle of energy and had focus from such an early age; it was wonderful," she said at the time. "As an artist, to be part of it — to recognize I had this intensely creative son — I felt an obligation to be supportive."