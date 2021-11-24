Everything G-Eazy Has Said About His Late Mom Suzanne Olmsted: 'My Hero, My Everything'

G-Eazy is mourning the loss of his mother, Suzanne Olmsted, a fixture in the rapper's life whom he has called his "biggest inspiration."

The musician, 32, announced the death of Olmsted, 65, on Instagram on Wednesday, writing that she had been "my queen, my hero, my everything."

Fans of the "Me, Myself & I" rapper have come to know and love Olmsted over the years, as she frequently joined her son on stage and supported his career with endearing social media posts celebrating his music.

Olmsted told the San Francisco Chronicle in 2017 that she "broke the family" when G-Eazy (born Gerald Gillum) and his younger brother James were "very young" by leaving their father — and that her supporting her son as an adult was her way of helping him heal.

"I don't say this much in interviews, but he had a very destructive father relationship. Gerald is a depressive. His ability to name his depression has been stunning," she said. "My hope is that this is his deepest delve into that. One needs to do that to come out of it. As his mother, I can also hear where the truth is and where the boastfulness is. That's why I go to the shows. To hug him and tell him everything will be all right."

In the same interview, she said she felt "an obligation to be supportive" after realizing the creative spark in her son at an early age.

G-Eazy, meanwhile, has praised her over the years as the guiding force in his life. Here are all of the times he's spoken about Olmsted.

He Enjoyed Taking Care of Her

The rapper told PEOPLE in September that he and Olmsted were "very close."

"My mom, growing up, was a superhero in my eyes," he said. "And it's one of the best feelings in the world, getting to take care of her now and buy her a home, and putting a smile on her face."

He explained to Michigan Avenue magazine in 2018 that Olmsted was a fine arts professor, but suffered from chronic pain, which made it hard to sustain a career.

"I made it my mission to take care of her and send her money every month," he said. "Her comfort means everything because she struggled so much to raise my brother and me."

G-Eazy told Z100 that same year that he was thrilled to be able to lavish his mother with gifts thanks to his successful career.

"My mom, she's a single mom raising two boys, so being able to give back to her is everything, especially at Christmastime," he said. "Last Christmas I gave her a Rolex and she cried, she said, 'I never thought I'd have a nice watch like this in my life.' It was amazing. She's a crier, she cries pretty easily."

They Had an Unconventional Way of Bonding Through Marijuana

G-Eazy revealed that although his mom knew he started smoking weed as a teenager, they didn't partake together until his 18th birthday.

"I remember on my 18th birthday, she liked to smoke joints, I liked to smoke blunts, so I got her to smoke a blunt with me. We sat down, got high together for the first time," he said in a 2015 Inside This Story video. "It was a little anticlimactic, it was a little awkward, you know what I mean, being high with your mom. Now it's all chill. Every time I go home, she'll just totally smoke me under the table. That's when we have our conversations and catch up."

In an interview with Forbes in June, he elaborated, explaining that their love of marijuana was "something we share."

"It's a really positive thing," he said. "Cannabis can be a connector that brings people together."

He Appreciated Her Sacrifices

Though things weren't always easy, the rapper and his mother and brother persevered.

"I had an incredible super mom who raised two boys pretty much on her own," he told Forbes. "She … taught at two different schools; she would commute all the way down to Santa Cruz [from Oakland] to teach at one school and then commute into San Francisco to teach at another."

The lyrics of his song "Everything Will Be OK" further examined his difficult youth, as they chronicled his mother's illness, the moment she left his father, and her relationship with a woman whom the rapper later found dead of an overdose as a teenager.

Still, as an adult, G-Eazy never missed an opportunity to thank Olmsted for all she'd done for him. In honor of her 64th birthday in 2020, he shared a cover of the Beatles classic "When I'm Sixty-Four."

"Happy birthday to my queen, my dear mama," he wrote in an Instagram post. "I love and appreciate you more than words could ever express… My gratitude for all you've done for us is endless. I love you mom."

He Considered Her His Hero

"She's an incredible woman, extremely intelligent," G-Eazy told Forbes. "She's educated; she's our professor. Somebody who really understands high art and progressive thinking… My mom is one of my biggest heroes."

It was also at Olmsted's behest that he recently sought treatment for substance abuse, he revealed on Instagram.