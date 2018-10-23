G-Eazy Calls Halsey 'Incredible' and 'Really Inspiring to Watch' After Rekindling Romance

G-Eazy has nothing but praise for his on-again girlfriend Halsey.

“I mean, she’s an incredible artist,” G-Eazy, who collaborated with the singer on hit track “Him & I,” told E! News at 97.1 AMP RADIO’s 6th Annual We Can Survive concert. “She’s really inspiring to watch work, you know what I mean?”

“I’ve been blessed and fortunate enough to get in the studio with a lot of artists that I admire, but she’s one of those that when you hear her voice come through live from the booth, it’s one of those, it just hits you right away. It’s pure,” the proud boyfriend, 29, explained to the outlet.

The musicians started dating in the summer of 2017. In July 2018, Halsey, 24, confirmed that she and the rapper were putting their relationship on hold.

“I normally keep this kind of thing private but provided our public nature I feel the need to inform my fans. G-Eazy and I are taking some time apart,” she shared on her Instagram story at the time.

The split did not last, though: In August, they sparked reunion rumors when they were seen holding hands at the MTV Video Music Awards and when they smooched onstage. The next month, Halsey posted pictures (complete with the tongue emoji) of the two in bathing suits on Instagram.

G-Eazy and Halsey then jetted to Italy for a romantic getaway that coincided with her birthday.

“Happy birthday to this one. I love you so so so much and I always will,” G-Eazy wrote on Instagram.

“I myself, along with millions and millions of other people appreciate you more than you’ll ever know. You’re the brightest star in the sky. So grateful to get to travel thru life with you, so happy to call you my queen. Happy birthday baby,” he concluded.

They solidified their couple status when they walked the red carpet at the American Music Awards in October.