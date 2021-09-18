G-Eazy Faces Demons in New Single 'Breakdown' with Demi Lovato

G-Eazy's newest album These Things Happen Too is set to release on Sept. 24

G-Eazy and Demi Lovato are facing their demons.

G-Eazy released his newest single "Breakdown," featuring Demi Lovato with an accompanying music video on Friday. This track will be featured on G-Eazy's highly anticipated album These Things Happen Too set to release on Sept. 24.

"This is one of my favorite songs off the album, it's a real deep record about being human and what comes with it. We've all been through breakdowns," G-Eazy said in an Instagram video.

The music video, directed by Daniel CZ begins with a close-up split shot of Lovato, 29, and G-Eazy, 32, as headlines they've made in the past couple of years begin to hover over their faces.

G-Eazy and Demi Lovato Credit: G-Eazy/YouTube

Some of these headlines include: "Did He Cheat?" "G-Eazy Breaks Social Media Silence After Arrest" and "G-Eazy Gets Cozy with Mystery Woman" for G-Eazy.

Meanwhile, "Demi Talks About Sobriety and Life After Overdose," "Demi Lovato: Shocking 911 Call" and "Demi Lovato Suffered Three Strokes After Overdose" flashes across the screen for Lovato.

The duo then goes on to sing the lyrics to their track in parallel rooms, watching the headlines from their past experiences play on a vintage television screen — and evidently taunts them.

"Been fighting my demons, but they ain't fighting fair / But I keep saying that everything's alright, I swear," G-Eazy raps. "All alone in a dark space, ain't no light in there / What's f----- up is I might actually like it there."

The duo then proceeds to sing under a bridge while it's pouring rain — as they sing about being "in the middle of a storm."

"Oh, I'm in the middle of a breakdown, baby / I need you / I need you / Oh, I'm in the middle of a storm now, baby," Lovato sings.

G-Eazy and Demi Lovato Credit: G-Eazy/YouTube

The rapper's upcoming album, These Things Happen Too, is a sequel to his 2014 album These Things Happen. This is his first album release since 2017's The Beautiful & Damned, inspired by F. Scott Fitzgerald's novel with the same title.

"It was a huge honor to get the opportunity to work with people as legendary and as talented as Carlos and Diane," G-Eazy told PEOPLE over email. "I felt like the young buck, or the kid around those two, just eager and excited to get the chance to hold my own and do my thing. It was an amazing experience."

Earlier this month, G-Eazy announced the release date for his new album in an Instagram video.

"I know it's been a long, long time…" G-Eazy captioned the video. He later commented, "Tag a friend who's ready for September 24th…tell a friend to tell a friend."