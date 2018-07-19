G-Eazy Shuts Down Demi Lovato Romance Rumors, Calls Her 'Just a Friend' After Split from Halsey

G-Eazy is clarifying the nature of his relationship with Demi Lovato.

The “Me, Myself & I” rapper, 29, responded to rumors of a romance with “Tell Me You Love Me” singer, 25, at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday night.

Responding to a question from Entertainment Tonight‘s Nischelle Turner on the red carpet in Los Angeles, the rapper said, “No, she’s just a friend.”

G-Eazy further told Turner that he understands the speculation about his love life.

“It’s just one of those things that comes with the territory,” he continued to ET. “You trade in your anonymity in exchange for some of your success in the public eye. You have to remember the blessings and remember how grateful you are to be here in the first place and understand that some of that is just what comes with the territory.”

Still, there’s at least one thing connecting Lovato and G-Eazy: new hair ‘dos. G-Eazy stepped out with a platinum blonde look on Wednesday night, just after Lovato dyed her typically dark tresses a honey blonde color.

The romance speculation followed shortly after G-Eazy’s split from singer Halsey, 23. The stars dated for a year before announcing their breakup earlier this month.

Halsey shared on Instagram at the time, “I normally keep this kind of thing private but provided our public nature I feel the need to inform my fans. G-Eazy and I are taking some time apart.”

She continued, “I’m eager to continue the upcoming passage of time dedicating myself to my art and my career, and the duration of my tour. I wish him the best.”

Days after the breakup, Halsey cried onstage while crooning her song “Sorry” onstage. She broke into tears after singing the lyric, “Someone will love you / But someone isn’t me.”

Her emotional moment was captured in a video by one fan and shared to social media. The audience in attendance could be heard cheering on Halsey as she took her pause, with screams of “I love you.”