The Pretty Little Liars actress and her rapper beau first sparked dating rumors earlier this year when they were spotted kissing back in May

G-Eazy Says He and Girlfriend Ashley Benson Will 'Cook a Turkey Together' for Thanksgiving

G-Eazy and Ashley Benson are set to mark their first Thanksgiving together as a couple.

While speaking with reporters at the 2020 American Music Awards on Sunday evening, the 31-year-old rapper discussed his plans for the upcoming holiday and how he plans to spend it with his new love, 30.

First detailing that he is going to be utilizing Zoom to keep in touch with his family, the "Him & I" crooner told press, "I think Zoom is going to get a lot of traffic on Thanksgiving," per E! News. "You gotta play it safe when it comes to family. I am going to be on Zoom with my family, just out of respect, out of precaution. You gotta consider each other, think of each other, be respectful of each other and be cautious of each other and take care of each other."

"If that means having to see you through a screen, that's how we stay safe and get through this," he continued, before he confirmed that he and Benson will be together physically on the November holiday.

"We'll cook a turkey together," he told reporters.

Image zoom Ashley Benson, G-Eazy | Credit: Christopher Peterson/SplashNews.com

Benson and G-Eazy first sparked dating rumors earlier this year when they were spotted locking lips back in May. Benson split from actress Cara Delevingne, whom she was dating for two years, prior to being spotted with the rapper.

After photos of Benson and G-Eazy kissing circulated social media, Delevingne, 28, defended her ex, telling fans to not attack Benson for seeming to move on. "It’s more important now than ever to spread love, not hate. To everyone hating on @ashleybenson please stop," she wrote on her Instagram Story at the time. "You don't know the truth, only her and I do and that's exactly how it should be."

Benson reposted the message on her own Instagram Story, adding a heart emoji and tagging the supermodel.

"Cara and Ashley always had their ups and downs before but it's over now. Their relationship just ran its course," a source previously told PEOPLE.

Back in June, the couple attended Benson's sister Shaylene's wedding, where they were all smiles and dressed in matching all-black ensembles for the ceremony.

Documenting the big day on her Instagram Story at the time, the bride shared a family photo from a dinner table, with G-Eazy seated next to her and the former Pretty Little Liars star in the next chair over. G-Eazy, born Gerald Gillum, was also seen laughing with Benson's family during the reception.

Then, later that month, G-Eazy dropped his latest album, Everything's Strange Here, which featured an appearance from Benson, who can be heard on the track "All the Things You're Searching For."