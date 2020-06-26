Ashley Benson is featured on the track "All the Things You're Searching For"

G-Eazy Drops Project Featuring Song with Rumored Girlfriend Ashley Benson: 'Best Sex I Ever Had'

G-Eazy added the voice of someone special to his newly released album: rumored girlfriend Ashley Benson.

On Friday, the rapper dropped his latest album, Everything's Strange Here, in which Benson can be heard on the track "All the Things You're Searching For."

The song is the second time the stars — who first sparked dating rumors last month when they were spotted locking lips — have teamed up. They previously collaborated on a cover of Radiohead's "Creep," which the rapper posted to his YouTube page on April 21.

The new song, which also features singer Kossisko, features a conversation between Benson, 30, and G-Eazy, 31, before the rapper begins singing about a relationship.

"I feel like you're the one, there's only one you," G-Eazy raps.

"The best sex I ever had, I can't forget that / If I go a day without you, then I'll miss that / I'll lose my mind before I lose you, I can't risk that," he continues.

The 10-track album was recorded mostly during quarantine, according to a press release, and is a "personal exploration for G, highlighting his wide-ranging musical sensibilities with a mix of unexpected covers and original songs."

The project also features collaborations with other producers and musicians including Ambezza, Marshmello, Austin Ward, Cole MGN, Julia Lewis, Dakari, Christoph Andersson.

Things between G-Eazy and Benson have been heating up over the last couple of months.

Last week, the pair attended Benson's sister Shaylene's nuptials together and were all smiles while dressed in matching all-black ensembles for the ceremony.

Documenting the big day on her Instagram Story, the bride shared a family photo from a dinner table, with the rapper seated next to her and Benson in the next chair over. G-Eazy, born Gerald Gillum, was also seen laughing with Benson's family during the reception.

Benson split from actress Cara Delevingne, whom she was dating for two years, earlier this year.

"Cara and Ashley always had their ups and downs before but it's over now. Their relationship just ran its course," a source previously told PEOPLE.

Benson's relationship with the rapper appears to have quickly progressed. In May, a source said the pair's hangouts felt "like just a fling for now" while she got "over a breakup."

After photos of Benson and G-Eazy kissing circulated on social media last month, Delevingne, 27, defended her ex, telling fans to not attack Benson for seemingly moving on.