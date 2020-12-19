G-Eazy Shares Sweet Tribute on Girlfriend Ashley Benson's Birthday: 'Love You to the Moon & Back'

G-Eazy and Ashley Benson spent their first Thanksgiving together last month

G-Eazy is showering girlfriend Ashley Benson with love on her birthday.

To commemorate her 31st birthday on Friday, the rapper, 31, posted a sweet tribute on Instagram which included a heartfelt message and photos of the couple.

In the post, G-Eazy featured silly images of Benson as well as photos of the pair snuggled up to one another and out at events together.

In one of the pictures, Benson is seen giving the rapper a kiss on the cheek while he has his arm wrapped around the actress.

"Happy birthday beautiful 🖤," the "No Limit" artist captioned the tribute. "@ashleybenson I love you to the moon & back."

Benson and G-Eazy first sparked dating rumors earlier this year when they were spotted locking lips in May. Benson split from actress Cara Delevingne, whom she was dating for two years, prior to being romantically linked with the rapper.

Image zoom Credit: G-Eazy/Instagram

Image zoom Credit: G-Eazy/Instagram

Last month, G-Eazy revealed to reporters at the 2020 American Music Awards that he would be spending Thanksgiving with Benson.

First detailing that he would be utilizing Zoom to keep in touch with his family, the "Him & I" rapper said, "I think Zoom is going to get a lot of traffic on Thanksgiving," according to E! News. "You gotta play it safe when it comes to family. I am going to be on Zoom with my family, just out of respect, out of precaution. You gotta consider each other, think of each other, be respectful of each other and be cautious of each other and take care of each other."

"If that means having to see you through a screen, that's how we stay safe and get through this," he continued, before confirming that he and Benson would be together physically on the November holiday.

"We'll cook a turkey together," he told reporters.

After photos of Benson and G-Eazy kissing circulated social media in May, Delevingne, 28, defended her ex, telling fans to not attack Benson for seeming to move on.

"It’s more important now than ever to spread love, not hate. To everyone hating on @ashleybenson please stop," she wrote on her Instagram Story at the time. "You don't know the truth, only her and I do and that's exactly how it should be."

Benson reposted the message on her own Instagram Story, adding a heart emoji and tagging the supermodel.

In June, the couple attended Benson's sister Shaylene's wedding, where they were all smiles and dressed in matching all-black ensembles for the ceremony.

Documenting the big day on her Instagram Story at the time, the bride shared a family photo from a dinner table, with G-Eazy seated next to her and the former Pretty Little Liars star in the next chair over. G-Eazy, born Gerald Gillum, was also seen laughing with Benson's family during the reception.

Then, later that month, G-Eazy dropped his latest album, Everything's Strange Here, which featured an appearance from Benson, who can be heard on the track "All the Things You're Searching For."