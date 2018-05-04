G-Eazy Arrested for Alleged Assault and Cocaine Possession After Sweden Concert

G-Eazy was arrested early Thursday morning in Sweden and is expected to appear in court Friday to face charges, PEOPLE confirmed.

The “Me, Myself & I” rapper (real name: Gerald Gillum) was taken into custody on suspicion of assault at the Solidaritet nightclub in Stockholm after acting belligerent and punching a security guard in the face, prosecutor Carl Mellberg told PEOPLE, adding that Gillum was suspected of possession and use of narcotics — namely cocaine. Video posted by TMZ, who was first to report the news, shows a man matching the rapper’s description being loaded into a police car.

“He punched a security guard at a nightclub and also resisted arrest after this took place. When the police officers went through his clothes they also found narcotics: cocaine,” Mellberg told PEOPLE. “During the police investigation [Gillum] admitted that he has done these things.”

A police report obtained by The Blast stated that G-Eazy had 1.5 grams of cocaine in his possession, as well as a rolled bill — often used to snort the drug — in his pocket. According to The Blast, the report stated Gillum was observed to have “white powder” on his nose and “tense, convulsive jaw muscles.” The report described G-Eazy’s behavior during the arrest incident as “insane, crazy and rabid.”

He was ultimately charged with violence against an official, resisting with violence and drug possession, PEOPLE confirms.

Swedish police confirmed to The Blast that an American citizen was arrested around 3 a.m on an assault charge; the outlet also reported the suspect will be in custody until he stands before a judge on Friday. The Swedish newspaper Expressen also confirmed G-Eazy was arrested after “suspected violence against a public servant” and he will remain in police custody until Friday because he is considered a flight risk.

“The security guard will be in the court — he just has some bruises on his face and he has claimed some money for what he has been through,” Mellberg told PEOPLE. “[Gillum] has been in a cell inside a police station since Thursday morning. This is quite standard procedure. If you are in Stockholm visiting and commit a crime in a specific level of seriosity, then we detain you until you have served your sentence. Generally, we see that when you don’t have any connection at all to Sweden there is a general risk that you will flee from justice.”

Neither a rep nor an attorney for G-Eazy responded to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Per videos and photos posted from the club, G-Eazy, 28, was partying with his girlfriend, singer Halsey, and fellow artist Sean Kingston, who shared a photo on his Instagram account.

On Wednesday, the rapper had kicked off the European leg of his “Beautiful and Damned” tour in Stockholm, bringing Halsey onstage to perform their hit collaboration “Him & I”; the single includes the lyrics “We do drugs together / F— up clubs together.”

In January, G-Eazy and Halsey, 23, made headlines for alleged cocaine use when photos surfaced of the couple snorting what appeared to be a white, powdery substance on a boat in Miami.

A few days after the images made the rounds, G-Eazy seemingly confirmed the reports, coyly telling The Breakfast Club Power 105.1 FM radio show: “It’s New Year’s Day. It’s Miami. I’m on a yacht. What do you think I’m doing?”

G-Eazy rose to fame in 2015 with his breakout single “Me, Myself & I,” which featured Bebe Rexha. In 2016, he delivered a verse on Britney Spears’ comeback single “Make Me…” and released his fifth album, The Beautiful and the Damned, last year.