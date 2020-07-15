Andy King — who went viral after sharing a jaw-dropping revelation in Netflix's Fyre documentary — has a new love in his life

Fyre Festival's Andy King Introduces New Boyfriend, 26: 'It Only Took 58 Years to Find True Love'

Andy King has a new man in his life.

The event planner — who rose to viral fame in 2019 after appearing in Fyre, Netflix's Fyre Festival documentary — introduced his boyfriend, Craig McBlain, to the world in a Wednesday Instagram post.

"It only took 58 years to find true love," King, 58, captioned a photo of him with McBlain, alongside a heart emoji and the hashtags "#neverstoplooking," "scotland," "usa" and "spreadlove."

In the sweet snap, the pair are on the beach, matching in red and white chinos and blue quarter-zip sweaters.

Per his Instagram account, McBlain is 26 years old and from Ayr, Scotland. He and King seemingly first met last year at the Ultra Music Festival in Miami, as McBlain posted a selfie with the party producer on April 3, 2019.

"Unexpected couple of days in Miami and at Ultra Festival. Plus met the famous Andy King from the Fyre Documentary," McBlain captioned the photo.

King, of course, worked with disgraced Fyre Festival founder Billy McFarland to plan the failed 2017 event. In Netflix's Fyre documentary, King revealed he was “fully prepared” to give oral sex to a customs worker in exchange for the festival’s Evian water supply after McFarland suggested such a transaction was necessary.