Rapper Future Offers Daughter's Mom Eliza Reign $1K a Month in Child Support — and She Rejects It

The mother of rapper Future's daughter, Eliza Reign Seraphin, has rejected his latest child support offer.

According to Seraphin's lawyer Brandon Rotbart, and a proposed order obtained by Bossip.com, the "Mask Off" rapper, 36, offered to pay her $1,000 a month in child support and cover their 1-year-old daughter Reign's health insurance. In exchange, Seraphin would have to agree to a gag order and stop discussing the case publicly.

Rotbart tells PEOPLE that Future (né Nayvadius Wilburn) has not yet paid anything to Seraphin and that he believes the offer was made as a way for him to say, "I paid something."

Future's lawyer did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Since Future previously testified that he does not know how much money he makes and will not hand over his financial information, Rotbart says it has been difficult to determine a reasonable child support amount.

According to Bossip, Rotbart has previously said in court papers that Seraphin was entitled to $53,000 a month in child support from Future based on Forbes' estimate that he made $20 million last year.

Both Future and Seraphin are due back in court next month.

According to the Blast, Seraphin sued Future for paternity, child support and custody last year.

In a separate lawsuit, Future claimed Seraphin — whom he admitted to having a sexual relationship with from 2016 to 2018 — was spreading lies about him, the Blast reports. Ultimately, the judge threw out a majority of Future's claims.